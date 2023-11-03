HWS Celebrates Navratri with Mata Chowki, Karva Chauth

Have you been to Hindu Worship Society Temple lately? If not, you are missing out!

With festival season in full swing, HWS recently celebrated Navratri with it’s annual Mata Chowki held on October 21st. We had over 350 devotees come together to worship Mata Rani. Our amazing devotee Mrs. Prem Goyal coordinated the prashad for the evening with her kitchen volunteers. As always, they provided the best prashad for all those in attendance!

Karwachauth was also celebrated on October 31st with three puja options for fasting ladies to attend and to hear the katha before they broke their fasts. Everyone looked beautiful for the celebrations.

And let’s not forget our HWS Youth Council! Through the summer, we held Speaker Series for our members. Our devotees from various professional backgrounds came to our temple to share their career experiences, their work requirements, and what it takes to get there with our youths. They were all enlightening sessions! Our HWS Youth Council also spent another Sunday volunteering at the HWS Food Bank! We were able to help so many local families with all the effort our volunteers put in!

You will next see HWS at the 12th Annual International Diwali-Dussehra Festival where we will be representing Nav Durga. Come see our amazing devotees as the 9 ladies represent the 9 Durgas, along with a Bhairav Ji. The ladies represent the 9 forms of Durga during stages of war with Mahishasura. The celebration of victory is known as Vijayadashami.

HWS will also hold our annual Ram Charit Manas recital on November 18-19 weekend with the Sita Ram Foundation. Stay tuned for more details! If you would like to sponsor or become a donor, please contact us.

We have more events coming soon! Please be sure to join HWS in these upcoming events. For more information, please visit www.hwstemple.org or find HWS on Facebook @hwstemple. You can also reach out via email at hws.temple@gmail.com or call the temple at 713-957-4608. We now also have a WhatsApp group! Please can the QR Code to join our group and stay up to date with temple news and upcoming events!