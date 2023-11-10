“I Am For Heroes” to Celebrate Veterans Day with Free Indian Cuisine Meals for Veterans

HOUSTON: The Indian Community of Greater Houston thanks all our brave veterans for their service. This Veterans Day, Nov. 11th, I Am For Heroes have joined hands with the Houston Indian American Restaurateurs Association to offer a Free Meal to All US Veterans at the following participating Indian Restaurants across Greater Houston.

Alings Chinese Bistro: Indo-Chinese food, 6542 US-90 ALT, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Ashiana: Authentic Indian Cuisine, 12610 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77077 Bawarchi Indian Cuisine: Specialty

Indian cuisine, 2922 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77057

Biryani Factory: Serves Hyderabadi style biryani, 5711 Hillcroft Ave B4, Houston, TX 77036

Desi delights: Authentic Pan Indian & Pakistani Cuisine located at 1912 Wescott Avenue Suite 200, Sugar Land TX

Egg Mania: Specialized Indian Egg Delicacies 6688 Southwest Fwy Houston TX 77074

Elite Restaurant: Fine dining Indo Pak restaurant, 11941 S Texas 6, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Gayatri Bhavan: Authentic South Indian vegetarian and vegan cuisine, 14800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77082

Indian Summers: Modern take on TRADITIONAL Indian dishes, 16260 Kensington Dr, Suite B, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Maharaja Bhog: Unlimited sit-down premium veg buffet, 8338 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX

77074

Mirch Masala: Authentic Indian Vegetarian food, 10758 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070

Monks: Indo Chinese cuisine, 6439 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

Please provide Military ID or proof of service. Free meals do not include alcoholic beverages, where available.