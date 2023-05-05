IAA Presents Classical Singer Kaushiki Chakraborty

HOUSTON: The Indo-American Association, Houston (IAA) is delighted to present Kaushiki Chakraborty, internationally recognized singer, and composer of Hindustani music at the Wortham Center, Houston on May 13, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Kaushiki Chakraborty, widely regarded as one of the finest classical vocalists of the modern era, has been hailed as the” torchbearer of the Patiala tradition”. As an exponent of the Patiala gharana, known for its Islamic influence and elaborate melodic ornamentation, Kaushiki has become one of the first female singers from this tradition to receive international acclaim. The daughter of renowned Indian classical vocalist, Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty, Kaushiki began her musical journey under his tutelage, before the age of two. Kaushiki’s astonishing vocal technique was subsequently honed under the guidance of her guru, Pt. Jnan Prakash Ghosh, and at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy. While her repertoire covers an array of Hindustani musical forms, Kaushiki draws influences from Carnatic music, and frequently incorporates elements of contemporary Indian pop music. Kaushiki also leads an all-female ensemble called Sakhi that brings together exemplary artists in a stylistically expansive exploration of womanhood in Indian culture.

Kaushiki’s ability to capture emotions and express them though her fluid vocal style has mesmerized audiences the world over. But above all, the one quality that resonates the most is Kaushiki’s deep connection with her music which is best described in her own words: “One has to mentally align oneself to the form … My training has taught me two approaches to music – to do music or to become it. The latter gives you the fluidity to transcend form and become one with it:’ The recipient of numerous awards, Kaushiki also received the 2005 BBC Radio 3 Awards for World Music in the Asia-Pacific category and the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020.

Accompanying Kaushiki on May 13th in Houston will be Ust. Murad Ali Khan on Sarangi, Sandip Gosh on Tabla and Tanmay Deochake on Harmonium.

Tickets for this concert are available at Here , or call 832.315.6586.