IAA Presents ‘Dil Se … A Musical on AR Rahman’ by Niche Entertainment
HOUSTON: Milind Oak and Niche Entertainment are no strangers to Houston, having performed many brilliant and highly entertaining shows for IAA Houston, over the years.
On Friday June 2nd, IAA will present ‘Dil Se Rubaroo’ with A.R. Rahman … the story of a generation By Niche entertainment., 7:30pm at the Stafford Centre.
‘Dil Se’ is is an audio-visual infotainment on living legend A.R.Rahman!
Rahman, rightly known as ‘Isai Puyal- A musical storm’, recently completed 30 awe-inspiring years in the Indian music industry as a film-music composer. We feel truly privileged to be a part of this journey.
‘Dil Se… Rubaroo with A.R.Rahman’ narrates a story of the musician and a generation that thrived on his music, experiencing varied transitions in the areas of music, technology, globalization, films, and human lives.
Dil Se..is an audiovisual infotainment program in Hindi with a confluence of Music, Drama, Dance, AVs. It holds a promise to take you through the maestro’s treasures, his prized possessions, and bringing back precious memories!
Allah Rakha Rahman born A. S. Dileep Kumar; 6 January 1967) is an Indian music composer, record producer, singer, songwriter, musician, multi-instrumentalist and philanthropist, popular for his works in Indian cinema; predominantly in Tamil and Hindi films, with occasional forays in international cinema, as well as an arrangement of the 20th Century Studios fanfare for Star Studios.
He is a winner of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South. In 2010, the Indian government conferred him with the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award.
Rahman initially composed scores for different documentaries and jingles for advertisements and Indian television channels. With his in-house studio Panchathan Record Inn, Rahman’s film-scoring career began during the early 1990s with the Tamil film Roja.
Following that, he went on to score several songs for Tamil language films, including Ratnam’s politically charged Bombay, the urban Kadhalan, Thiruda Thiruda, and S. Shankar’s debut film Gentleman. Rahman’s score for his first Hollywood film, the comedy Couples Retreat (2009), won the BMI Award for Best Score. His music for Slumdog Millionaire (2008) earned him Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards. He was also awarded Best Compilation Soundtrack Album and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2010 Grammy Awards..
Rahman has also become a humanitarian and philanthropist, donating and raising money for a number of causes and charities. — Wikipedia