IAA Presents ‘Dil Se … A Musical on AR Rahman’ by Niche Entertainment

HOUSTON: Milind Oak and Niche Entertainment are no strangers to Houston, having performed many brilliant and highly entertaining shows for IAA Houston, over the years.

On Friday June 2nd, IAA will present ‘Dil Se Rubaroo’ with A.R. Rahman … the story of a generation By Niche entertainment., 7:30pm at the Stafford Centre.

‘Dil Se’ is is an audio-visual infotainment on living legend A.R.Rahman!

Rahman, rightly known as ‘Isai Puyal- A musical storm’, recently completed 30 awe-inspiring years in the Indian music industry as a film-music composer. We feel truly privileged to be a part of this journey.

‘Dil Se… Rubaroo with A.R.Rahman’ narrates a story of the musician and a generation that thrived on his music, experiencing varied transitions in the areas of music, technology, globalization, films, and human lives.

Dil Se..is an audiovisual infotainment program in Hindi with a confluence of Music, Drama, Dance, AVs. It holds a promise to take you through the maestro’s treasures, his prized possessions, and bringing back precious memories!

