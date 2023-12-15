IACCGH Recognizes Mainstream Local Officials at Holiday Party

By Pramod Kulkarni

HOUSTON: The Indo-American Chamber of Greater Houston (IACCGH) presented mementos to three officials who are leaving their positions: Houston City Mayor Sylvester Turner, retiring Small Business Administration (SBA) District Director Tim Jeffcoat, and former Houston Minority Supplier Diversity Council (HMSDC) President Richard “Dick” Huebner. Executive Director Jagdip Ahluwalia said all three officials have been instrumental in helping IACCGH make inroads into the mainstream business community.

More than 150 IACCGH members and their guests gathered at the Houston Junior League ballroom for the annual holiday party to socialize, network, and congratulate the retiring officials. Consul General D.C. Manjunath was the special guest at the holiday event. In his welcoming remarks, IACCGH Rajiv Bhavsar said of the holiday season, “This is a joyous occasion to visit friends and families and create lasting memories.”

Special Guest Consul General of India D.C. Manjunath spoke of the attendants. “Your presence here reflects the strength and vibrancy of the Indo-American business community in Houston as well as that of the local business community and its diversity.

IACCGH Board Member Sanjay Rambhadran introduced Mayor Turner as a person with a tremendously successful legal career, as a state legislator, and now for the past eight years, as Mayor at Houston City Hall, but one who

has never forgotten his roots. “Mayor Turner has always put Houston first,” said Rambhadran. “When it comes to the elusive pension reform, he put Houston’s financial future first. When it comes to climate action plans, he put the entire future of the city as the energy capital of the world first. When it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion, he has put all Houstonians first. When it comes to asking for a paradigm shift in transportation, he put the mobility

of all Houstonians first. These and so so many other initiatives will continue to pay dividends for decades to come.”

On a note of interest to IACCGH members, Rambhadran said the mayor has attended every single IACCGH gala — sometimes coming directly from the airport and sometimes delaying trips.

“Whether it is during the good times, during the Super Bowl, global conferences in Houston, the booming economy, hosting the Indian PM, or celebrating the world champion Astros, but also during the tough times, guiding the city through seven Federally declared disasters, you could always count on Sylvester Turner,” lauded Rambhadran.

Ahluwalia recognized SBA District Director Tim Jeffcoat as being always there for the community whether before or after the pandemic. Ahluwalia also praised HMSDC President Richart Huebner as a tireless advocate for the minority communities, who is passionate about connecting large companies with up-and-coming minority-owned suppliers.