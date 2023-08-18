IACF Annual Grants Event Provides $52K for Local Charities

HOUSTON: Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) Grants Night was held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:30 am at Narin’s Bombay Brasserie. There was a significant turnout. The event raised $52,000 to benefit local charities. The beneficiaries were all very grateful for the funding, and they shared their stories with the audience.

IACF was founded in 1988 by a group of Houstonians of Indian origin (Indo-American) compelled by an altruistic desire to give back to their local community. IACF’s mission to help the underprivileged originated with the effort

to fight hunger and has now developed into a multi-faceted philanthropic endeavor to help those in need in the Greater Houston Area. The commitment of IACF to local communities is well represented in our motto “ WE LIVE

HERE, WE GIVE HERE”. Over the past 36 years, IACF has raised millions of dollars to support a wide range of charitable causes.

For the last 36 years, IACF has appealed to the philanthropic spirit of the Indo-American community in Houston to work in four key areas: “ E- F- G -H” : Education, Family, General Welfare and Healthcare. According to IACF President Rajesh Diconda: IACF has been active and did a lot of work in our local communities and around the world during two years of COVID. Thanks to past president Joseph and all my colleagues on board we donated for two 10-bed ICU Hospital units in India during the peak of covid with a donation of $100k. IACF distributed more that 15000 masks during the initial stages of Covid surge and many more activities.

This year has started well and IACF in executing all their signature events. IACF had a very successful scholarship distribution event on April 16, 2023 in which we awarded scholarships to about 26 Students from Fort Bend, Katy and Alief ISDs with a total sum of $40,000. We also had donors who had pledged to donate a rolling scholarship spanning about 4 to 5 years.

We had a successful Walkathon on April 22, 2023 which was well attended by community members and community leaders and raised money during the event. IACF has in its midst very kind and honorable souls who are associated

with charities doing selfless services in all the areas we focus of Education, Family, General Welfare and Healthcare in local Houston community.

Dikonda thanked the grants committee, which worked tirelessly to go through the strict filtration process in place to select the recipients. He also thanked all the charity representatives who are partners in this effort. The charities

benefitting from IACF included:

Attack Poverty

Asians against Domestic Abuse

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston and Houston

Child Advocates of Fort Bend

Child Advocates, Inc.

Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels

Hindu Charities of America (HC4A)

Indian Doctors Charity Clinic,

Indo-American Cancer Network

(IACAN)

(IACAN) iEducate USA

Parents Engagement for Active Children’s Engagement (PEACE)

Parks Youth Ranch

Prevent Blindness Texas

Search Homeless Services

Second Servings of Houston

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Wellspring Village, Inc.

YMCA of Greater Houston

YMCA Camp Cullen

IACF Annual Gala will be held on September 9 at the Stafford Center.