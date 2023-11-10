IAPAC “Conversations Over Coffee” Series Sheds Light on Future of Pearland

PEARLAND: IAPAC’s “Conversations Over Coffee” Series Sheds Light on the Future of Pearland Pearland, TX Ð October 29, 2023 Ð The Indian American Political Action Committee of Greater Houston (IAPAC) recently hosted a thought-provoking event as part of its “Conversations Over Coffee” series (CoC@IAPAC), delving into the future of Pearland, Texas.

This event, co-chaired by Roopa Gir and Shiv Kandavelu, was graciously sponsored by “The Monk’s” in Pearland. The gathering brought together an array of esteemed panelists featuring Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole, Pearland Council Member Rushi Patel, Pearland Chamber of Commerce President Jim Johnson, and community organizer and Greater Business of Pearland President Chandrakanth Vemula.

Roopa Gir, President of IAPAC, initiated the event by introducing CoC@IAPAC’s mission, which revolves around addressing educational topics and issues that are of paramount concern to the community. Following this introduction, Shiv Kandavelu introduced the distinguished panelists and engaged in a preliminary Q&A session.

Mayor Cole, in his insightful address, shed light on his vision for Pearland. He highlighted the invaluable practices inherited from Pearland’s Mayor Emeritus Tom Reid, emphasizing the streamlining of land management, reducing the time needed for city approval processes, and addressing water bill concerns. Mayor Cole also unveiled the community block grants program, designed to entice enterprises to relocate to Pearland.

Council Member Rushi Patel elucidated the inner workings of the city hall and underlined the significance of community members’ active participation in city council meetings. He emphasized the benefits of volunteering for various board positions, providing a unique perspective into the constraints the city must navigate.

Pearland Chamber of Commerce President Jim Johnson shared valuable insights about starting a business in Pearland. He emphasized the extensive educational resources offered by the chamber to support aspiring entrepreneurs, including networking and mentoring programs. Johnson also highlighted the recent launch of the Innovation Center, an initiative supported by the Pearland Economic Development Corporation.

Community leader Chandrakanth Vemula passionately discussed the city’s population growth and its rich diversity. He addressed the evolving Pearland communities and the critical issues to be addressed by elected officials. Vemula also conveyed community feedback on the challenges in reaching out to relevant authorities.

The event culminated in an open and engaging Q&A session with the audience, sparking thought-provoking questions that garnered insightful responses from the panelists. This event was an overwhelming success, driven by active community participation and a genuine commitment to fostering constructive conversations.

IAPAC has plans to host similar CoC@IAPAC events throughout the year. For more information, please reach out to IAPACHOUSTON@GMAIL.COM or call (832) 756-7146