IAPAC Hosts Conversations over Coffee on Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY: On Sunday, May 5, 2024, The Indian American Political Action Committee hosted a Coffee Conversation at The Royal India Cuisine in Missouri City, aiming to illuminate the city’s entrepreneurial landscape. Despite Mayor Robin Elackatt’s absence due to weather-related emergencies, the event, co-chaired by Dr. Rajasree Nambron and Dr. Purusottam Sahoo, proceeded with enthusiasm.

Dr. Roopa Gir, IAPAC’s President, introduced the organization, stressing its commitment to civic engagement and fostering dialogues through initiatives like “Conversations over Coffee.” King Banerjee, former Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Chairman, shared insights from his journey as the owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts, underscoring the importance of community involvement and personal connections in entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the Chamber’s leadership program and its role in nurturing diverse perspectives, Mr. Banerjee emphasized aligning entrepreneurial pursuits with personal values and leveraging community support for success. Attendees engaged in fruitful discussions, fueled by coffee courtesy of The Royal India Cuisine.

IAPAC continues its non-partisan efforts to enhance Indian-American voter participation and community engagement, exemplified by events like Coffee Conversations. For more information and upcoming events, visit [www.iapachouston.org].