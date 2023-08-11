ICC Celebrating Independence Day & 50 Years of Excellence

HOUSTON: On Aug 19th, at Houston Marriot Sugar Land, we are thrilled to commemorate the remarkable milestone of 50 years ICC gala, since the establishment of the India Culture Center at 6 pm. For half a century, our organization has been dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich heritage, traditions, and diversity of Indian culture.

We, the India Culture Center, proudly declare our jubilant celebration of India’s Independence Day on August 20th from 1 pm to 7 pm, marking the 77th anniversary of India’s liberation. This momentous occasion reminds us of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the unyielding spirit of our great nation. In addition to, let’s step back in time as we transport you to the glorious era of the 1970s, when the ICC was born in 1973, with mesmerizing performances that will evoke feelings of nostalgia and pride. And also, experience the magic of classical dances, melodious music, Through countless cultural events, performances, workshops, and educational programs, the

India Culture Center has fostered unity, understanding, and appreciation for the vibrant tapestry of Indian traditions among our community members. On this momentous occasion, we invite everyone to join us in our series of cultural events, exhibitions, and performances showcasing the essence of India’s glorious history, arts, music, dance, cuisine, and much more.

Together, let us embrace the diversity and richness of our Indian heritage, as we continue to build bridges of friendship and understanding. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event where old meets new, and traditions are celebrated with fervor and joy.