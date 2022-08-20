Iconic World Trade Center Displays Animated Indian Flag

NEW YORK: Starting at 8pm on August 15th, an animated Indian Flag was displayed on the One World Trade Center podium. The building’s spire was also lit up in the Indian Tri color.

This initiative commemorates the world’s largest democracy – India celebrating its 75th year of Independence. As part of the celebrations, other Durst installations at One Bryant Park and One Five One, in mid-town will were also lit up in the tricolor.

The South Asian Engagement Foundation is responsible for many initiatives and civic engagements for the Indian American community as it assimilates into the fabric of Americana.

“This is an historic moment commemorating India’s Independence and most importantly the expression of love between the US and India,” said Rahul Walia, Founding trustee of SAEF. “We hope to continue the tradition and enhance the experience for everyone with more imagery on the podium,” he added.

The display was visible starting at 8pm and continued until 2am New York City time, on August 15th.

The community gathered to witness this historic moment and the Foundation gave out commemorative pins to mark the celebration.

“We are so happy to be working with the Durst Organization to help celebrate India and thank them for their help in making this a reality” said Aarti Walia, Director South Asian Engagement Foundation.

In September, coinciding with UN General Assembly, SAEF is planning a 3-night display showcasing India’s contribution to the world and the influence of Indian Americans in the US. Also, in October, they will be reprising the All-American Diwali display and fireworks. SAEF’s mission is to bring more awareness and exposure to the rich and diverse culture of Indian American community in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.saef-us.org