IIT Kharagpur Honors Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami of B.A.P.S Swaminarayan Sanstha and Sundar Pichai with D.Sc. Degrees

KHARAGPUR, INDIA – In a significant event celebrating academic and professional excellence, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has conferred honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degrees upon four distinguished individuals: Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Mr. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc., Mr. Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman, Insurance Operations at Berkshire Hathaway, USA, and Dr. Ravinder Nath Khanna, Chairman & Managing Director of Controls and Switchgear Contactors Limited, Delhi.

The Doctor of Science (D.Sc.), was conferred by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur as part of its 69th convocation ceremony. Director Prof. Virendra Kumar Tewari, Dean Shri Kamal Lochan Panigrahi, and Registrar Shri Biswajit Bhattacharya presented the certificate to Bhadreshdas Swami on behalf of IIT Kharagpur.

Prof. Tewari highlighted the meticulous selection process, stating that Bhadreshdas Swami was chosen from a pool of nominees and the decision had been ratified by more than 800 faculty members and 300 senate members, and approved by the Union Education Ministry and the President’s office. The honor recognizes Bhadreshdas Swami’s exceptional insights into Hindu philosophy, beliefs, and culture, as well as his role as a global Sanskrit scholar contributing to India’s progress.

Sardar Patel University’s Honorary Doctorate to Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami

In a separate but equally prestigious event, Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami was also awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree by Sardar Patel University, Gujarat during the 66th Annual Convocation Ceremony by the Union Home Minister of India, Shri Amitbhai Shah and the Governor of Gujarat, Shri Devvrat Acharya.

Dr. Niranjanbhai Patel, Vice Chancellor of Sardar Patel University acknowledged Bhadreshdas Swami’s role in reviving the centuries-old commentary tradition, describing it as a special contribution to Sanskrit and Indian culture.

Expressing his gratitude, Pujya Bhadreshdas Swami attributed the honors to the grace and blessings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, who founded the Sanatan Vedic Akshar-Purushottam Darshan, as elucidated in the sacred text Vachanamrut. He also acknowledged the Swaminarayan guru tradition for disseminating this knowledge and expressed his gratitude to guru His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj and guru His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj for nurturing and encouraging him.

These honors recognize not only his individual accomplishments but also celebrate the rich heritage of Sanskrit and the enduring legacy of the Akshar-Purushottam doctrine.

About BAPS

BAPS is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth, by fostering values of faith, service, and global harmony. BAPS runs on the dedication and commitment of tens of thousands of full-time and part-time volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds who contribute millions of volunteer hours annually. In more than 100 communities in North America and 3,500 communities worldwide, BAPS plays a pivotal role in preserving and nurturing Indian traditions and values of Hindu culture while addressing the spiritual, moral, and social challenges in the world. Under the guidance of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS’ current spiritual leader, the organization works to promote spiritual equality, advocate for social reform, and empower marginalized voices regardless of their class, race, gender, or religion.

About IIT Kharagpur

Founded in 1951, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is one of the premier engineering institutions in India, known for its academic excellence and innovative research. With a vibrant campus life and a legacy of alumni who have gone on to make significant contributions in various fields, IIT Kharagpur remains a leader in shaping the future of technology and science in India and beyond.

About Sardar Patel University

Founded in 1955 and named after India’s architect of unity, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Sardar Patel University (SPU) stands tall as a beacon of academic excellence in Gujarat’s vibrant educational hub of Vallabh Vidyanagar. Nestled amidst 632 acres of serene green spaces, SPU offers a rich tapestry of over 60 years of academic legacy, empowering students across diverse fields like science, social work, humanities, and cutting-edge technology.

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble, and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.