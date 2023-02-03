India’s 74th Republic Day Celebrated with Enthusiasm throughout Houston
India House hosted its annual Republic Day flag hoisting on Thursday, January 26.
First order of the day was flag hoisting at the Indian Consulate.
CG Aseem Mahajan (right) hosted an evening reception on Thursday, January 26 with attendance by the local Indo-American community and elected officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Gujarati Samaj of Houston (GSH) held a flag hoisting on January 26 as well as the ICC R-Day fair on Sunday.