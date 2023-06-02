IndiaTX Announces Overwhelming Response to Indo-American Trade Show at Stafford Centre

HOUSTON – IndiaTX, a leading platform for Indian-American businesses, is proud to announce the Indo-American Trade Show, the largest trade show of its kind in Houston, TX. The two-day event will take place on 09th and 10th June at the Stafford Centre and is expected to host over 10,000 attendees. The event will bring together Indian-American business leaders and decision-makers from various industries to showcase their products and services, connect with potential clients, and establish valuable partnerships.

The Indo-American Trade Show will feature 50+ exhibitors from various industries, including prominent companies such as MassMutual, Joy Alukkas Jewellery, Power Home Remodelling, Deep Indian Kitchen, Bzach, Peacock Restaurant, Leaf Filter, Bytelink Systems, Bellows Systems and many more. The two day show includes many speakers providing industry insights on a variety of topics. The event promises to be a great networking opportunity for the Indian-American business community.

“The response to the Indo-American Trade Show has been overwhelming, with almost all our booths sold out,” said Mr. Rajan Thomas, the founder of IndiaTX. “It’s inspiring to see the community’s excitement and support for this event. We have just a few booths left, and we’re even considering expanding the exhibitor area to accommodate more people.”

The event is set to be the largest trade show of its kind in Houston, and will bring together Indian-American business community leaders and decision-makers. The organizers plan to host many events and invite keynote speakers to talk on a variety of topics. Over 10,000 attendees are expected, making it a great opportunity for Indian-American businesses to showcase their products and services to a highly targeted audience.

IndiaTX is also giving brands an opportunity to advertise their company at the event. This is a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their brand to a highly targeted audience.

Interested businesses are encouraged to act fast, as only a few booths and advertising opportunities remain. For more information on how to participate, please visit www.indiatx.com or call (713) 999 5352.

About IndiaTX:

IndiaTX is a Houston-based marketing platform for Indian-American businesses that connects businesses with resources and helps them grow. The platform aims to empower the Indian-American business community and create a positive impact on the local economy. For more information, please visit www.indiatx.com.

Contact : info@indiatx.com