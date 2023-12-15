Indo-American Association Announces 2024 Performing Arts Season

IAA Receives Award as a “Houston Cultural Treasure

HOUSTON: Indo-American Association (IAA) proudly presents its 2024 Season celebrating three decades of performing arts and cultural dialogue. For thirty years, IAA, a 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization, has worked relentlessly to promote Indian arts and culture in Greater Houston as well as nationally. The organization is now recognized widely as a leader in the community, dedicated to the mission of furthering the art forms of India in North America.

Not only did IAA complete a fantastic season in 2023 that was loved and appreciated by its patrons and supporters, the organization is also ending the year on a high note having been designated a Houston Cultural Treasure by BIPOC Arts Network & Fund.

IAA was also proud to be invited to “Accept a Diwali Resolution from Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner

Lesley Briones” at the Commissioner’s Court. These accolades were followed by recognition and a celebratory dinner hosted by Consul General D.C. Manjunath and Mrs. Arpana Manjunath, which was attended by the IAA Board.

IAA’s exciting 2024 Season includes a slew of diverse performances by exceptional artists that will take Houstonians on a captivating journey through song, dance and passionate storytelling. IAA’s Executive Director, Sheetal Bedi, says, “We are thrilled to announce our 2024 season, of carefully curated and immersive events. Your continued support will empower us to expand our efforts to reach new generations, and our fellow Houstonians of all faiths, colors and leaning.”

The season kicks off on January 27, 2024, with a scintillating performance Ballimaaraan by the Piyush Mishra Project, which Rolling Stone magazine describes as “playful, thought-provoking and folk-fusion driven.”

Subscribe to the new season at iaahouston.org.