Indo-American Charity Foundation 2022 Gala Features Bollywood Night

MISSOURI CITY: The Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) held its annual gala on Friday, December 2nd 2022, at Knanaya Community Center in Missouri City. The theme for this year’s gala was “Bollywood Night”. The event showcased IACF’s supporting charities, individuals and organizations that share its mission to serve communities in the Greater Houston area.

The evening highlighted new collaborations and initiatives accompanied with great food, drinks, and dancing.

The following dignitaries were present during the gala among many other notable personalities.

KP George, Fort Bend County Judge

Robin Elackatt, Missouri City Mayor

Ken Mathew, Councilman, City of Stafford

Juli Mathew, Judge

Teana Watson, Judge

Kali Morgan, Judge

Christian Beccera, Judge

Tameka Carter, Judge

Surendran K Pattel, Judge Elect

Sonia Rash, Judge Elect

Bangar Reddy representing Congressman Troy Nehls

Judge KP George spoke at the event especially thanking IACF for its support to Fort Bend County during the COVID Pandemic. He also presented IACF with Proclamations from his office.

Mr Bangar Reddy presented a Proclamation on behalf of Congressman Troy Nehls.

Mayor Elackatt in his speech welcomed everyone to Missouri City and also announced the participation and support of City of Missouri in the proposed annual Indian Authentic Cuisine Festival (IACF) by IACF within Missouri City.

Chief guest Mr Atul Vir founder of Equator Advanced Appliances, a hands-on CEO and a business ethics thought leader, addressed the audience and shared his life journey.

The non-profit organization is excited to involve the local community and recognized these contributors as Friends of Charity from the local community.

Mr Amrik Singh Nijjar

Mr. Rajasekhar Chappidi

Mr Kanwar Suri

Mr Bobby Singh

Dr Swaminathan P Iyer

Mr & Mrs Anuradha & Mani Subramanian

Also this year IACF introduced its Champions Award to recognize Mr Mahesh Wadhwa, past board member for his exemplary service and contributions to the community in many ways.

The evening was highlighted by performances from St. Stephen’s Shingari Melam group, Sreepadam School of Dance, Sunanda Nair Dance School, Anjali Center of Performing Arts, Fashion Show by Minhaz

Guests also had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring artwork from local talent.

For over 34 years IACF has raised funds to help support local organizations that are new and/or in need of aid to provide services to thousands of Houstonians. IACF invites you to come support their mission “We live here. We give here.” With the support of all the participants we were able to raise over $75,000 during the evening.

Funds raised during the 2022 Gala will support IACF’s programs and services and will support thousands of Houstonians.

ABOUT IACF: The Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) is a non-profit charitable organization that helps the underprivileged and needy with monetary contributions and volunteer work through established and emerging organizations in the Greater Houston Area. IACF was founded in 1988 by a group of Houstonians of Indian origin (Indo- American) compelled by an altruistic desire to give back to their local community. Their mission to help the underprivileged, and has now developed into a multi-faceted philanthropic endeavor to help those in need of health, education and human services in the Greater Houston Area.