Indo-American Charity Foundation’s ‘Bollywood Night’ Gala

HOUSTON: The Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) will hold its annual gala on Friday, December 2nd 2022, at Knanaya Community Center in Missouri City. The theme for this year’s gala is “Bollywood Night”. The event will showcase IACF’s supporting charities, individuals and organizations that share its mission to serve communities in the Greater Houston area.

The evening will highlight new collaborations and initiatives accompanied with great food, drinks, and dancing.

To incorporate the Bollywood Night, IACF has introduced various sponsorship levels.

The non-profit organization is excited to involve the local community and will have Angels of Charity fashion show with local celebrities walking the ramp.

Active volunteers and supporters of IACF will be spotlighted as Friends of Charity during the evening.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring artwork from local talent.

For over 30 years IACF has raised funds to help support local organizations that are new and/or in need of aid to provide services to thousands of Houstonians. IACF invites you to come support their mission of “We live here. We give here.”

Funds raised during the 2022 Gala will support IACF’s programs and services and will support thousands of Houstonians. Our major sponsors wll be joined by other supporters in recognizing individuals and groups as “Angles of Charity’ and “Friends of Charity” on the occasion.

For more information about IACF and to purchase tickets for the gala, visit www.iacfhouston.com

To partner with IACF as a sponsor for the Gala, please contact Rajesh Dikonda, President Elect at 832-483-5194.

ABOUT IACF: The Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) is a non-profit charitable organization that helps the underprivileged and needy with monetary contributions and volunteer work through established and emerging organizations in the Greater Houston Area. IACF was founded in 1988 by a group of Houstonians of Indian origin (Indo- American) compelled by an altruistic desire to give back to their local community. Their mission to help the underprivileged, and has now developed into a multi-faceted philanthropic endeavor to help those in need of health, education and human services in the Greater Houston Area.