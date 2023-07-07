Indo-American Organizations Host Farewell Events for CG Aseem Mahajan

HOUSTON: Consul Generals serve for three-year terms and go back to work at the Ministry of External Affairs or to an Indian embassy in another part of the world. Houston is fortunate to have had numerous CGs who have made a favorable impression on the local Indo-American community and the mainstream community at large. Foremost among these is the current CG Aseem Mahajan, who is returning to the MEA in New Delhi for another office assignment.

Mahajan’s gentle demeanor but action-oriented work ethic will be sorely missed. The new Consul Gemeral in the Houston consulate will be C. Manjunath, who is serving as a joint secretary in the Ministry since July 2021. Manjunath has previously worked as Counselor at the High Commission of India in Colombo and First Secretary

to India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. He has an engineering degree from the College

of Engineering in Guindry, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. After graduation, he worked as a production engineer at TVS Motors.

Several Indo-American organizations, including India House and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce held farewell receptions to express their appreciation for CG Mahajan. In turn, Mahajan spoke glowingly of the growth

in India-US trade and cultural exchanges, including the 75th Independence Day Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Mahajan also effectively guided consular functions during the Covid-19 pandemic.