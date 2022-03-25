Instructive Dodumentary: “Such is Life”

SUGAR LAND: Imagine not knowing what and where your assets are at the most vulnerable time of your life. Suddenly you are thrown from the denial stage to absolute reality when a spouse is gone. This short film – Such is Life – opens your eyes to the importance of arranging financial and legal affairs while you are still living. Its message is crisp and applicable worldwide. Can it happen to me? You decide? Spare 15 minutes and watch it on YouTube (search for “edutainmentshortfilms”).

Produced and written by Arun Singhal who lives in Sugar land. Film is directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar who lives in Pearland. Despite its subject matter, it’s neither exploitative nor sentimental — an entire family can watch this film and have their own discussions around how they should approach such matters.