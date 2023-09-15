Janmashtami celebrated with great joy and devotion at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, Robbinsville, NJ

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ: With great devotion, the Hindu community came together to celebrate Janmashtami, honoring the birth of Bhagwan Shri Krishna, on September 7, 2023. This auspicious event took place amidst the three-month-long ‘Festival of Inspirations’, marking the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, a beacon of ancient Hindu values set against the backdrop of the contemporary world, which stands as an inspiration of ancient Hindu values.

The program consisted of incidents capturing Bhagwan Shri Krishna’s life, enriched with profound wisdom, playful innocence, and divine deeds, enlightened attendees, guiding them through His revered teachings.

The evening was graced with profound spiritual discourses. Pujya Shrutiprakashdas Swami delved into the Shrimad Bhagvad Gita, highlighting the transformative power of seeking refuge in God. Drawing parallels from the epic Mahabharat, he emphasized the unwavering protection bestowed by God upon those who surrender to Him, emphasizing the importance of trust in divine wisdom during moral dilemmas.

Renowned scholar, Mahāmahōpādhyāya Pujya Bhadreshdas Swami cited another verse from the Shrimad Bhagvad Gita – Esha Brahmi Sthiti in contemplation of how transcendence of material desires, embracing equanimity and aligning oneself with Aksharbraman, results in the attainment of brahmi stiti, the state of utmost equilibrium and oneness with God. Using the analogy of the ocean’s calm surface amidst the deep, tumultuous waters, he imparted the significance of achieving inner peace and balance, citing His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj as a living testament.

Sadguru Pujya Ishwarcharandas Swami, referencing the Vachnamrut, shed light on the unparalleled devotion the gopis held for Bhagwan Shri Krishna, illustrating how Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s teachings can be incorporated into our daily lives. illustrated the deep affection and devotion that the gopis, female devotees of Bhagwan Shri Krishna, had for him. He spoke on how we can all imbibe lessons from these incidents to strengthen our devotion to God.

The epic tale of the Mahabharat was dramatically re-enacted, emphasizing Arjun’s choice of Bhagwan Shri Krishna’s divine strength over sheer military might, symbolizing that true victory lies in unwavering faith in God. Following a dance depicting Bhagwan Shri Krishna’s childhood story, the celebration concluded with various Janmashtami traditions. His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj swinging a beautifully adorned hindolo, with the murtis of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. The night was crowned with devotional songs celebrating Bhagwan Shri Krishna’s boundless love and compassion. Finally, youths formed a human pyramid recreating Bhagwan Krishna’s playful act of breaking pots to get butter in his childhood.

The event welcomed esteemed guests, including New Jersey Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo, who expressed heartfelt appreciation for the warmth and outreach of the community. Dr. Hari Eppanapally of Elysium Ventures and Andrew Dinsmore from U.S. Senator Chris Coons’ office in Delaware were also honored at the celebration.

About BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham is a landmark of Hindu architecture and culture. It stands as a symbol of unity, harmony, and selfless service and bridges the heritage of ancient India with modern America. Created by BAPS, under the inspiration of its spiritual leaders Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj, this spiritual sanctuary embodies their visionary guidance and unwavering commitment to humanity and is open to all.

Akshardham came to life through the dedication of thousands of volunteers from different walks of life and from across the globe, making it a unique expression of love. Over a span of fifteen years, this effort meticulously embraced the Hindu architectural traditions and resulted in the creation of a masterpiece that will withstand the test of time. Built to last a thousand years, Akshardham stands strong, imparting timeless messages of peace, hope, and harmony to future generations.

About BAPS

BAPS is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth, by fostering values of faith, service, and global harmony. BAPS runs on the dedication and commitment of tens of thousands of full-time and part-time volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds who contribute millions of volunteer hours annually. In more than 100 communities in North America and 3,500 communities worldwide, BAPS plays a pivotal role in preserving and nurturing Indian traditions and values of Hindu culture while addressing the spiritual, moral, and social challenges in the world. Under the guidance of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS’ current spiritual leader, the organization works to promote spiritual equality, advocate for social reform, and empower marginalized voices regardless of their class, race, gender, or religion.

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble, and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.