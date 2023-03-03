JK Yog’s Grand Holi Fest in Houston on 12th March at India House

HOUSTON: JKYog Houston invites all to celebrate Holi Festival, an afternoon of fun, color play with organic colors, dancing, live music, shopping, and mouthwatering food on Sunday March 12th, 2023, from 11 am to 4 pm, in the outdoor grounds of India House, 8888 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031.

From small children to adults of all ages, there will something to be enjoyed by everyone, cheered on by the Live Concert by Bollywood stars Harry Anand and Aditi Singh Sharma. But best of all, 100% of the proceeds from this celebration will fund JKYog’s charitable initiatives for Education and Healthcare for the under-privileged.

So come & join the Holi Fest. Have fun, be merry with Organic Color Play, enjoy the DJ, Dancing, Desi Bazaar, Carnival Rides, Fashion Shows & More. Details at https://www.jkyog.org/Houston-holi

In addition, the star attractions of this festival will be Live Music with Harry Anand & Aditi Singh Sharma.

Harry Anand is a 13-time Award winning Bollywood Music Producer / Singer / Song Writer / Video Director, with music for twenty-three films. He is also known as Remix King for his remixes.

Aditi Singh Sharma is a Bollywood’s Indian Playback Singer. She has performed multiple LIVE Concerts. Some of her biggest hits include Dhoom Machale Dhoom, Dhoom 3, Ki & Ka, Veere Di Wedding, Teraa Surroor, & more.

JKYog is a Nonprofit 501c (3) Organization. The organization’s core philosophy is to transform lives through mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing. The global mission of JKYog is committed to the spiritual and material needs of society. https://www.jkyog.org/charitable-works

Come & celebrate not only the joy of Spring with an afternoon filled with colorful festivities, but one of hope and opportunity for many, as it is also a mega charity event for education and healthcare for the under-privileged.

Event Date and Time: Sunday March 12th, 2023, 11 am to 4 pm

Venue: Outdoor grounds of India House, 8888 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031

Tickets: $10, parking is Free. Available on at https://www.jkyog.org/Houston-holi

& Sulekha.com & Eventbrite.

Contact: (832) 871-2320, (281) 630-5982