JK Yog’s Grand Holi Fest in Houston on 12th March at India House

HOUSTON: JKYog invites all to celebrate the Holi Festival. Holi is a festival of colors, of heralding Spring after a long dark Winter, a celebration of good over evil, of hope and joy. The Houston Holi Fest will celebrate not only the joy of Spring with an afternoon filled with colorful festivities, but one of hope and opportunity for many, as it is also a mega charity event for education and healthcare for under-privileged..

JKYog Holi festival will be an afternoon of DJ, Dance, Color Play, Desi Bazaar, Carnival, Rides, Games, Live Music with Bollywood Celebrities – Remix King Harry Anand & Award Winning Bollywood Singer Aditi Singh Sharma, of Dhoom Machale fame, and mouthwatering food on Sunday March 12th, 2023, 11 am to 4 pm, in the open grounds of India House, 8888 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031. From small children to adults of all ages, there will something to be enjoyed by everyone, cheered on by the Live Music of Bollywood stars Harry Anand and Aditi Singh Sharma. But best of all, 100% of the proceeds from this celebration will fund JKYog’s charitable initiatives for Education and Healthcare for under-privileged.

Program Details and Online Tickets at https://www.jkyog.org/Houston-holi

Tickets are only $10 for adults and parking is free. Tickets are also available at Sulekha.com, Eventbrite.com and major Indian grocery stores.

JKYog is a Nonprofit 501c (3) Organization. The organization’s core philosophy is to transform lives through mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing. This holistic approach and means for its practical implementation has been guided and spearheaded by Swami Mukundananda and has transformed millions of lives around the world. Serving people, particularly in the impoverished parts of rural India has always been a priority. Lack of education, poor medical facilities, malnutrition, and clothing are just a few of the problems that rural India faces. The organization humbly strives in various ways to alleviate these needs by fully supporting many humanitarian projects. Details at www.jkyog.org/charitable-works

Swami Mukundananda – JKYog Founder, IIT, IIM alumnus, Global Spiritual Leader and an authority on Mind Management, visits Houston each year and presents a series of lectures and discourses. Swamiji blends ancient Vedic knowledge, modern science, and psychology in a unique and compelling way. His lucid yet emphatic explanations of concepts help his audiences to easily connect, comprehend, adopt, and apply his life transforming gems of knowledge.

So come join the Houston JKYog Holi Fest. Have fun, be merry with Color Play, enjoy the DJ, Dancing, Desi Bazaar, Carnival Rides, Games while benefitting a worthy, much needed cause.

Harry Anand is a 13-time Award winning Bollywood Music Producer / Singer / Song Writer / Video Director, with music for twenty-three films. He is also known as Remix King for his remixes. His well-known biggest hits are in remixes like Kaanta laga / Kaliyoun kachaman / chardi jawani. His creations have been sung by Sukhwinder Singh / Rahat Fateh Ali Khan / Arman Malik / Ankit Tiwari / Sonu Nigam / Sunidhi Chauhan… and the list goes on.

Aditi Singh Sharma is a Bollywood’s Indian Playback Singer. She has performed multiple LIVE Concerts. Some of her biggest hits include Dhoom Machale Dhoom, Dhoom 3, Ki & Ka, Veere Di Wedding, Teraa Surroor, & more.

Come and dance to their music, meet and greet with the star performers, bring your family and friends, and celebrate and memorable afternoon of joy and happiness, at the same time supporting humanitarian projects in underprivileged communities in rural India.

Be Good – Do Good – Feel Good. Be part of something bigger!

Event Date and Time: Sunday March 12th, 2023, 11 am to 4 pm

Venue: open grounds of India House, 8888 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031

Contacts: (281) 630-5982, (832) 871-2320