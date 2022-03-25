JK Yog’s Holi Celebration: Exhiliration, Excitement, Enthusiasm, Exuberance

HOUSTON: Exhilaration, excitement, enthusiasm, exuberance – it was all that and more….as 2500 people came out to the grounds of India House, 8888 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031, on Sunday March 20th, 2022, 11 am to 4 pm. People thronged to the festival to enjoy a gorgeous afternoon of fun, colors, colors, colors everywhere, dancing to the DJ beats, live music, shopping in the Desi Bazaar, mouthwatering food, Carnival Rides, Games, Bounce House, to name a few. There was color everywhere – organic colors in red, yellow, green, purple, pink and orange. People danced, laughed – the air was filled with a sense of joy, happiness and positivity, the energy was undeniably dynamic and contagious!

Bollywood performers Harry Anand and Shalmali Kholgade brought the audience to a joyous frenzy with a super electrifying performance!

Harry Anand is a 13-time Award winning Bollywood Music Producer / Singer / Song Writer / Video Director, with music for twenty-three films. He is also known as Remix King for his remixes.

Shalmali Kholgade is a Bollywood Playback Singer, Filmfare Award Winner, and sings for Hindi language films, along with other Indian languages such as Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil.

They expressed the gratitude they felt to be on stage here facing this huge crowd outdoors, after 2 years of the pandemic shutdowns. And did they perform !! Their energy revibrated through the audience, their upbeat music brought everyone, young and old to their feet – dancing, jumping with joy, singing along, greeting everyone friend, family or strangers with splashes and touches of color.

Holi is a festival of colors, of heralding Spring after a long dark Winter, a celebration of good over evil, of hope and joy. Nothing could be a greater testimonial to that than the JKYog Houston Holi Fest last Sunday! After a difficult 2 years where Houstonians faced challenges of varying degrees and complexities, the JKYog Houston Holi fest was a manifestation of hope, joy happiness, positivity, and enthusiasm. But there is more….

The entire event organized by volunteers of JKYog and devotees of Swami Mukundananda celebrated not only the joy of Spring with an afternoon filled with colorful festivities, but one of hope and opportunity for many, as it was also a Mega Charity Event for Education and Healthcare in rural India. 100% of the proceeds from this celebration, every dollar and every cent raised in this event will benefit Swamiji’s university under construction and charitable hospital in rural India. Jagadguru Kripalu University and Hospital

JKYog is a Nonprofit 501c(3) Organization. The organization’s core philosophy is to transform lives through mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing. This holistic approach and means for its practical implementation have been guided and spearheaded by Swami Mukundananda and has transformed millions of lives around the world. The global mission of JKYog is committed to the spiritual and material needs of society. Serving people, particularly in the impoverished parts of rural India has always been a priority. Lack of education, poor medical facilities, malnutrition, and clothing are just a few of the problems that rural India faces. The organization humbly strives in various ways to alleviate these needs by fully supporting many humanitarian projects.

Swami Mukundananda – JKYog Founder, IIT, IIM alumnus, Global Spiritual Leader and an authority on Mind Management, visits Houston each year and presents a series of lectures and discourses. Swamiji blends ancient Vedic knowledge, modern science, and psychology in a unique and compelling way. His lucid yet emphatic explanations of concepts help his audiences to easily connect, comprehend, adopt, and apply his life transforming gems of knowledge.

In joining the JKYog Houston Holi fest in large numbers Houstonians not only showed how they excelled in ways to celebrate, enjoy, and have fun but at the same time made a difference in the lives of many underprivileged individuals by supporting humanitarian projects in impoverished communities in rural India. Thank you, Houston!!

To learn more about JKYog

www.jkyog.org

To learn more about Swami Mukundananda

www.swamimukundananda.org

To learn more about the charities that this Holi fest will fund

Jagadguru Kripalu University and Hospital