Joyalukkas Rolls Out Mega Expansion Plans Across the USA

New Showrooms Set to Open in Dallas & Atlanta

HOUSTON: Joyalukkas, the esteemed jewelry brand, has announced the forthcoming openings and reopening celebrations of five of its USA outlets. Led by Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, these events mark a significant step in the brand’s expansion strategy in the USA market. The inaugurations will feature new store unveilings in Dallas and Atlanta, alongside renovations and reopening’s in Houston, Chicago, and New Jersey.

The festivities will kick off with the reopening of the renovated store in Houston on Saturday, may 18th, followed by the inauguration of the new store in Dallas on May 26th, On June 2nd, Joyalukkas will proudly unveil its new store in Atlanta, followed by the renovated outlets in Chicago on June 9th and New Jersey on June 15th, 2024.

To commemorate these special occasions, Joyalukkas is offering exclusive promotions across all its USA outlets. Customers purchasing gold jewelry worth USD 1,000 or more will receive a complimentary 0.200 gm gold coin, while those purchasing diamond and polki jewelry worth USD 2,000 or more will be gifted a free 1 gm gold coin. These enticing offers are available only during the inauguration period and underscore Joyalukkas’ commitment towards providing exceptional value to its patrons.

Mr. John Paul, Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, who has tirelessly worked to roll-out the expansion plan, expressed his enthusiasm for the USA expansion, stating, “We are thrilled to roll-out our new and revamped outlets in the USA. With our exquisite jewelry collections and unparalleled customer service, we aim to cater to the discerning tastes of our American clientele. These inaugurations signify our dedication to growth and excellence as we continue to elevate the jewelry shopping experience for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our loyal customers in the USA with the world’s best shopping experience.”

The inauguration will be conducted by high-ranking delegates, accompanied by Mr. Joy Alukkas, the visionary founder of the brand. Joyalukkas is inviting all Jewellery lovers to visit & celebrate style, sophistication, convenience, designs at the grand inauguration ceremony of its USA outlets. You can experience the allure of fine jewelry and take advantage of Joyalukkas exclusive promotions for a limited time only.