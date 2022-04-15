JVB Houston Honors Chairman Swatantra Jain and Mrs. Bimla Jain

HOUSTON: JVB Houston recently honored its Chairman, Mr. Swatantra Jain and his wife Mrs. Bimla Jain for their philanthropic contributions to several organizations in Houston. The timing of the ceremony was dictated by Mr.& Mrs. Jain’s latest sponsorship of Sahitya Sadnam (A modern library of Jain scriptures, original manuscripts, books written by famous JVB Acharyas and others) which was inaugurated on January 15th in Ladnun, Rajasthan by Acharya Mahashraman Ji and his entourage.

The library has an aesthetically pleasing and a contemporary modern design, and latest technology. This is a great gesture on Mr. & Mrs. Jain’s part, as this library would serve the educational needs of the University students, Research fellows, many Sadhus, Sadhvis, Samanis,’ and the general public for a long time to come. The library was dedicated to mark the 50th anniversary of Sadhvi Kanak Prabha Ji as a Pramukha (head) of JVB’s Sadhvi’s and Samani’s and represented the culmination of a 3-month long celebration of Sadhvi Ji’s contributions to the society at large, both in India and at JVB’s international locations.

The ceremony in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Swatantra Jain was captioned: Reflections and Inspiration and was marked by Welcoming them, showing a video of the Sahitya Sadnam including Acharya Mahashraman Ji’s visit to inaugurate it, an interview with Mr. Swatantra Jain to bring out the highlights of his transformational journey in becoming an important philanthropist, brief comments by some of the dignitaries present, an inspiring Pravachan by Samani Malaya Pragya ji, and some key takeaways for the attendees followed by a vote of thanks.

As a conclusion to the ceremony, the attendees were reminded how the words Reflection and Inspiration capture the essence of individual transformation, and together represent a phenomenon that guides an individual on the path of self-improvement and self-purification. Also, how JVB Houston is playing a vital role in enlightening the path of humanity by teaching them the art of Self-awareness through Preksha Meditation, providing them the knowledge, and inspiring them on their personal journey of self-transformation. Samani Ji’s offer regular discourses that are available to all, free of charge. JVB Houston has recently opened again, following the shut down in March 2020 because of pandemic. Once again, the community is able to enjoy the beautiful and serene surroundings of the JVB Preksha Meditation Center and participate in its various programs in-person.

JVB Preksha Meditation Center is home to a specially designed Preksha Dhyan ‘Pyramid’ Meditation Hall and is located at 14102 Schiller Rd, Houston, TX 77082. For more information, please visit www.JVBHouston.org or call 281-596-9642.