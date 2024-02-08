JVB’s New Executive Committee Commences with an Impactful Meditation Workshop

By Kuldeep Lunia

HOUSTON: Under the guidance of Samani Madhur Pragyaji and Samani Jigyasa Pragya ji, the Executive Committee (EC) of the JVB Preksha Meditation Center for the 2024-2025 term recently hosted its inaugural Preksha meditation workshop for 2024. This three-hour session commenced with “Kayotsarga,” a technique focusing on bodily relaxation and thought control. Samani Arjav Pragyaji, alongside other Samanijis (Jain nuns), elucidated various methods of achieving a meditative state and discussed the positive impacts of meditation. They emphasized that correct meditation practices can enhance confidence and alleviate negative thoughts and emotions. The workshop drew over 50 participants, reflecting significant interest in meditation within the community.

The recently inaugurated Executive Committee, assuming office in January for the 2024-2025 term, eagerly unveiled its agenda to host a multitude of workshops and events throughout the year.

We extend our heartfelt wishes to the incumbent executive committee under the leadership of the newly appointed President, Gaurav Jhaveri. Gaurav brings over two decades of dedicated service to JVB, having previously held the position of vice president. His team comprises two vice presidents, Pradeep Jain & Kuldeep Lunia, Secretary Harshad Parakh, and Treasurer Amit Jain.

The EC will receive steadfast support from a team of dedicated coordinators responsible for overseeing specific roles and programs. Monika Daga remains the Saminiji’s Gochari coordinator, overseeing food arrangements for the nuns. Anusha Jain and Suvarna Jain will continue as the Kids Gyanshala coordinators, managing the Sunday School program. Sarika Gandhi will oversee food-related matters, while Sudeep Gandhi will manage facilities. Priyanka Jain will serve as the Cultural coordinator.

JVB Preksha Meditation Center envisions a blissful and peaceful society through Preksha Meditation, Yoga, and Education of Non-violence. It conducts weekly Meditation, Yoga and Swadhyay sessions and runs dedicated events and programs like Children Gyanshala & Meditation Camps. It is open to all, and every session or event is free of charge to its attendees. For further information, call Gaurav Jhaveri at 407-965-9618. Visit www.jvbhouston.org or send an email at info@jvbhouston.org for more information.