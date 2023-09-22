Kinjal Dave Garba: Power of Music, Community, and Collaboration

HOUSTON: On a memorable Sunday, Sept 17th evening in Houston, Kinjal Dave, the reigning queen of Gujarati folk music, cast a spell over 2000 eager fans. This spectacular show, organized by Ramdev Masala and Nextstar Entertainment, was a testament to the power of music, community, and collaboration. Promoted exclusively by Masala Radio 98.7 FM, the event brought together diverse audiences, and it was an evening that won’t be forgotten.

The brains behind this mesmerizing show were Chintan of Nextstar Entertainment and Bhavik of Ramdev Masala. They joined forces to create an unforgettable experience for Houstonians. After the enchanting Arti ceremony, 2000 packets of prasad were distributed by Bhavik Patel and his dedicated Ramdev team from Chicago.

Sunil Thakkar of Masala Radio served as the emcee, igniting the crowd’s energy with his enthusiastic dancing on stage, on the floor, and even in the lobby amid the reveling and jumping crowds.

Two weeks before the show, only 400 tickets had been sold. However, the response was overwhelming when Bhavik and Chintan took to Masala Radio’s live airwaves to promote a special group discount. In the last four days leading up to the event, they sold over 1200 tickets, turning it into a superhit event.

Bhavik shared his thoughts on the event: “Kinjal told us she never had as much fun at a show as she did in Houston. The crowd was crazy. She loved Houston.”

Sunil Thakkar took a moment on stage to thank all the sponsors, including Keemat Grocers and Discount Power. He also recognized local community leaders such as Umang Mehta, Nisha Mirani, Ajit Patel, and Taral Patel, who is a candidate for Fort Bend Precinct 3 commissioner. Special appreciation was given to Bhavna Modi for her invaluable contributions to culture and community across the United States.

The event was impeccably organized, with a proper ticket counter and a dedicated team of young event staff. It started on time, and the decorations were outstanding. The Masala Radio booth even had a life-size cutout of Prime Minister Modi for attendees to take selfies with.

This marked Ramdev Masala’s first event in Houston, and both Ramdev and Nextstar Entertainment were deeply impressed by the energy and enthusiasm of the Houston crowd. As a result, they promised more exciting shows to come in 2024.

Ramdev Masala, a leading brand of spices, pulses, and dry fruits in Gujarat, attributes its success to its commitment to sourcing everything exclusively from India and packaging it fresh for the US market. This Diwali, don’t miss the special sale on the Ramdev line of foods at Keemat Grocers and Desi Brothers.

Stay tuned to Masala Radio 98.7 FM for all upcoming Houston events, your go-to Indian Bollywood FM channel. The next big Gujarati star singer to grace Houston is Geeta Rabari, with her garba show on September 29th at the GSH Center. For more information, follow Masala Radio 98.7 FM on Instagram and Facebook.