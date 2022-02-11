Komal Khatri is Mrs. Bharat Elite Winner

HOUSTON: Komal Khatri is the Mrs. Bharat Elite Winner and also earned the title “Gloriously Glam” during the Miss Bharat Texas Peagent. She was crowned by CEO & Founder of Miss Bharat Platform Rashmi Bedi and VP of Miss Bharat Texas – Dr. Nisha Sundaragopal in Houston. In nationals, she won the title “Beauty with Brain” and was honored by actress – Mannara Chopra. Komal loved her experience at State (Houston, Texas) & Nationals (Sterling, Virginia). It was an experience of a lifetime. “Not only I had lots of fun but also got a chance to make many new connections” says Komal.

Komal works for a healthcare company and has a demanding role of managing an enterprise-wide program. “I love solving problems that come my way every day to help people live healthier lives”. She is an inventor, a mentor and a fearless leader. She leads an initiative in her company called Women Invent to help fill invention gender disparity gaps.

Komal volunteers her time and serves on the board of directors for a non-profit org. She has helped fundraise thousands of dollars for several non-profit orgs, including Anasuya Foundation, Geeta Ashram, American Heart Association, etc. Komal wants to use her crown for a purpose and wants to help as many individuals as possible and organizations to help fundraise $s to support women and children in need. She is looking forward to help fundraise $s for Akshaya Patra foundation this year. I also want to inspire girls that lack confidence and be a role model to those wating a little push.

Komal loves meeting with new people and enjoys modeling. She has showcased for many designers with the latest for Signature Collections USA where actor/model Aryan Ved was the showstopper.