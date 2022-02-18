Lies, Love, Chaos and More: Zee5 Global’s Latest Series ‘Mithya’ is Unmissable

Soon after releasing its successful original – Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, the largest streaming platform for South Asian content, ZEE5 Global will release another original web series – Mithya. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, the show is a psychological drama that navigates through the conflicted relationship between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, and her student Rhea. What sparks off as a classroom conflict soon spirals out of control, triggering adverse psychological combat between the two women leading to fatal consequences and shocking revelations.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show’s cast is helmed by Huma Qureshi and features Sameer Soni, Rajit Kapur, Avantika Dassani, Parambrata Chatterjee and Avantika Akrekar. Mithya is a part of the platform’s continual drive to cater to the diverse entertainment preferences of global audiences by delivering unique and engaging content that leaves a lasting impression on viewers. So, here are the reasons to watch Mithya the minute it drops on ZEE5 Global:

Intense storytelling

Mithya is a tense and dramatic thriller, playing out in a university where knowledge and truth is pursued, but each character deceives the other, and ultimately themselves. Huma Qureshi essays the role of Juhi, a Hindi literature university professor and Avantika Dassani as her student, Rhea Rajguru. As Juhi and Rhea engage in head-to-head psychological combat, both unwilling to back down, Mithya takes a dark turn and threatens to engulf the two and everyone around them.

Avantika Dassani’s Debut with Mithya

Avantika Dassani, daughter of Bollywood actress, Bhagyashree, is set to debut on the digital streaming platform with Mithya on ZEE5 Global. She plays Rhea Rajguru, a highly reactive, manipulative, rebellious young girl with a rich but complicated family history and a cold-hearted father.

Fan-favourite actor Huma Qureshi in a lead role

Known for her diverse roles and unconventional choices, Huma Qureshi is now ready for another power-packed performance in Mithya. Qureshi plays the lead role of Juhi Adhikari, a very relatable character who is an ambitious, independent, self-made Hindi literature professor.

To watch Mithya and other Originals, Movies and more, users can download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com