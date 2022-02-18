Lies, Love, Chaos and More: Zee5 Global’s Latest Series ‘Mithya’ is Unmissable

Added by Indo American News on February 18, 2022.
Saved under Bollywood News, Entertainment, MUST-SEE VIDEOS (News, Comedy, Movies)

Soon after releasing its successful original – Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, the largest streaming platform for South Asian content, ZEE5 Global will release another original web series – . Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, the show is a psychological drama that navigates through the conflicted relationship between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, and her student Rhea. What sparks off as a classroom conflict soon spirals out of control, triggering adverse psychological combat between the two women leading to fatal consequences and shocking revelations.

Directed by , the show’s cast is helmed by  and features , Rajit Kapur, , Parambrata Chatterjee and Avantika Akrekar.  is a part of the platform’s continual drive to cater to the diverse entertainment preferences of global audiences by delivering unique and engaging content that leaves a lasting impression on viewers. So, here are the reasons to watch  the minute it drops on ZEE5 Global:

Intense storytelling 
 is a tense and dramatic thriller, playing out in a university where knowledge and truth is pursued, but each character deceives the other, and ultimately themselves.  essays the role of Juhi, a Hindi literature university professor and Avantika Dassani as her student, Rhea Rajguru. As Juhi and Rhea engage in head-to-head psychological combat, both unwilling to back down,  takes a dark turn and threatens to engulf the two and everyone around them.

’s Debut with 
, daughter of Bollywood actress, Bhagyashree, is set to debut on the digital streaming platform with  on ZEE5 Global. She plays Rhea Rajguru, a highly reactive, manipulative, rebellious young girl with a rich but complicated family history and a cold-hearted father.

Fan-favourite actor  in a lead role
Known for her diverse roles and unconventional choices,  is now ready for another power-packed performance in . Qureshi plays the lead role of Juhi Adhikari, a very relatable character who is an ambitious, independent, self-made Hindi literature professor.

To watch  and other Originals, Movies and more, users can download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com