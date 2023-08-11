Maha Mrtyunjaya Mantra at Chinmaya Mission, Houston — – An Immersive Discourse Series by Swami Swaroopananda

By Ujwala Bhat

Chinmaya Mission Houston is honored to host an immersive five-day discourse on Maha Mrtyunjaya Mantra, a universal prayer chanted for the spiritual and material prosperity of all, by Mukhya Swami Swaroopananda.

Chinmaya Mission Houston is especially pleased to welcome Swamiji back after a long hiatus. Houstonians who attended his discourses during his visit in 2017 still cherish the wisdom and devotion evoked by those talks.

Pujya Mukhya Swami Swaroopananda has been the Global Head of Chinmaya Mission since 19 January 2017 when Pujya Guruji Swami Tejomayananda entrusted him with that important leadership responsibility. He now oversees the worldwide Chinmaya Mission alongside his roles as the Chairperson of the Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth Trust (University for Sanskrit and Indic Traditions) and Director of the Chinmaya International Residential School in Coimbatore, South India, one of the most well-respected residential schools of India.

Pujya Swami Swaroopananda is a prominent disciple of the Vedantic Master, Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda, founder of Chinmaya Mission, and a direct student of Pujya Swami Tejomayananda since 1984. Inspired by Pujya Gurudev’s discourses and vision, he left a successful business career in Hong Kong and joined Chinmaya Mission’s Sandeepany Sadhanalaya, the institute of Vedantic studies in Mumbai, India. After serving as a brahmachari in Chinmaya Mission’s monastic order, he was initiated into sannyasa by Pujya Gurudev in March 1992 to become Swami Swaroopananda.

An able administrator and a dynamic leader, his watchful eye and thoughtful guidance steers over three hundred Chinmaya Mission centers worldwide. Devotion to his Guru, Swami Chinmayananda, and obeisance to His philosophy guides his decision-making and vision.

Pujya Swami Swaroopananda has written commentaries on important spiritual classics, such as Ik Onkar, Maha Mrtyunjaya Mantra, and Sankat Mochan. He has also authored books on contemporary lifestyle subjects such as Simplicity and Meditation, Storm to Perform, Managing the Manager, and Journey into Health.

A widely traveled spiritual teacher, Swamiji is also a world-renowned public speaker. He has inspired successful business leaders around the world and countless spiritual aspirants to greater heights in their inner unfoldment. His versatility spans a range of subjects and infuses today’s draining fast-paced lifestyle with the energizing, ancient spiritual truths of Vedanta. His seminars and workshops offer practical and insightful techniques that have helped many to gain efficiency and live a more dynamically balanced, purposeful life.

The Maha Mrtyunjaya Mantra is one of the most powerful mantras in the repertoire of Vedic chants. Translated as “The Great victory over Death,” this short but potent prayer is known to bestow good health and long life. The mantra holds the power to also liberate ardent seekers of Truth from the ignorance of the Self, certainly a deathly state unto itself. Aptly, the powerful verse invokes Lord Shiva who is Mrtyunjaya, the victor over death and worldly delusion.

In his discourses on “Maha Mrtyunjaya Mantra,” Swami Swaroopananda will delve into this esoteric mantra to reveal the full spectrum of its nuances and impact. The sensitive listener is sure to discover a new and lasting appreciation of the Mantra’s efficacy on both the gross and subtle levels.

Chinmaya Mission Houston welcomes you to take advantage of this rare opportunity. Details of the program are as follows:

Jnana Yajna – Maha Mrtyunjaya Mantra By Pujya Mukhya Swami Swaroopananda @ Chinmaya Smriti Hall, 10353 Synott Road, Sugar Land. TX – 77498 Discourses: August 19 to 23 – 7:30 to 8:30 pm

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya and its activities please visit www.chinmayahouston.org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233