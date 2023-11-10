Making Life Better for Shelter Animals: Fifth Grader to Host Concert Benefitting Houston Pets Alive! Through His Innovative Initiative, “Wild Tunes”

The musical fundraiser is hosted by Wild Tunes, a one-of-kind program launched by Agarwal earlier this year aimed at soothing shelter animals through music. Every week, Yuvi packs up his keyboard and plays for dogs, cats, and sometimes bunnies awaiting their forever homes at area shelters, including HPA!, the first shelter to integrate Wild Tunes into its volunteer program.

“HPA! is so fortunate to have forged a relationship with Wild Tunes and is grateful to them for not only raising funds for us through ‘Melodies of Gratitude’ but for the gifts Yuvi delivers to our animals each week when he comes to play for the animals,” said Noelle Delago, executive director of HPA! “The animals awaiting their forever homes love listening to his music and enjoy his company. It is because of volunteers like Yuvi that we can save lives.”

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Resurrection MCC, 2025 W. 11th Street, at 4 p.m. Other performers joining Agarwal include:

Robbie Li and Jane Lu – a charismatic teacher-student duo of award-winning vocalist

Mark Brown – multi-instrumentalist, author, and teacher

The Twilight Zone Quartet – a group of talented, classically trained professionals on string instruments

School of Rock Memorial – a multi-instrument music school for all skill levels, ages, and musical aspirations

Nritya Kalpna – a contemporary dance school

Rohan Agrawal – sixth grader and pianist

Aaheli Das – eighth grader and pianist

Lily Primus – Houston-based award-winning harpist

6String Sabers – an adult rock band

Zaiden Carrego – eighth grader and flutist

Zachery Lashway, anchor for KPRC-TV Channel 2, will serve as the emcee for the event.

The idea for Wild Tunes came to life after Agarwal observed a calming effect his music had on his dog, Bozo. He concluded that given their challenging circumstances, animals in shelters were likely to be anxious and stressed.

“Studies show that melodious music can reduce cortisol levels and be therapeutic, slowing an animal’s heartbeat and reducing anxiety. This calming effect helps animals readjust to humans, increasing their chances for fostering and adoption,” said Agarwal.

Since launching the program, Wild Tunes has received extensive local and national media coverage, including Southern Living, ABC’s Good Morning America, and USA Today.

“The response to Wild Tunes has been overwhelmingly positive as we’ve received support and inquiries from all over the country. People have genuinely embraced the Wild Tunes’ concept and are eager to get involved,” said Priyanka Agarwal, Yuvi’s mother and director of Wild Tunes. “We are grateful to HPA! and the other shelters in the Houston area who have welcomed us and allowed Yuvi to share his talents with animals to help them reacclimate to humans, making them more suitable for adoption.”

For more information, including how to donate and ways to get involved in Wild Tunes, visit www.wildtunes.org.

