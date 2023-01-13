Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches 300th Global Showroom in Dallas

DALLAS: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally, with a strong retail network across 10 countries, is all geared up to launch the 300th global showroom in Dallas, USA. The new showroom is located at 5811 Preston Road, Frisco with a luxurious shopping area spread across 5,000 sq. ft. This is the 3rd showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the USA, with the other 2 located in New Jersey and Chicago.

The new showroom in Dallas will further strengthen the brand’s retail presence in the US market and has been designed in a way that will present its customers with a world-class jewellery shopping experience. The showroom has a stunning display of more than 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries across gold, diamonds, precious gems and platinum, catering to the design preferences of those residing in and around Dallas.

“We are eagerly awaiting the grand launch of our 300th showroom in Dallas, which brings us much excitement. It is a beautiful reminder of the journey we’ve made so far, growing from a single showroom in Calicut, Kerala, India, to the 6th largest global jewellery retailer. It is the acceptance and patronage received from our customers that has made this possible and which will continue to fuel our expansion process to become the No. 1 jewellery retailer globally. We have an ambitious expansion plan in the US with more openings scheduled across multiple states in the USA, including Georgia, California and Washington,” said Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

In addition to the extensive jewellery display ranging from lightweight jewellery designs to intricately handcrafted collections, customers also have the option to customize their own jewellery with the help of skilled artisans through Bespoke Jewellery Solutions.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience, and customer-friendly policies along with the ‘Malabar Promise’ of incomparable quality and service assurance. Malabar Promise includes assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 10 countries, guaranteed buyback, IGI and GIA-certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, 916 hallmarking certifying the purity of gold, zero deduction on gold exchange, jewellery exchange within 15 days, complete transparency, fair price policy, responsible sourcing, and fair labour practices.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently operates in 10 countries with immediate expansion plans into the UK, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Canada and Australia.

Malabar Group commits 5% of its profit to support socially responsible purposes both in India and abroad, since its inception in 1993. Hunger, Health, Education, Women Empowerment, Housing and Environment are the key focus areas for the Group.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $4.1 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network spread across 10 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East & USA. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 16,500 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite jewelry at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

The group also operates MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering trendy and light weight jewellery that represents the independent and the modern woman through its designs and collections.