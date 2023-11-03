Malabar Gold & Diamonds Ushers in the Festive Season with Exciting Offers – Assured Gold Coins on Jewellery Purchase

The attractive offers have been unveiled as part of the festive season.

The attractive offers have been unveiled as part of the festive season. Customers get assured gold coins on Gold & Diamond jewellery purchase.

Special collection of festive designs in Gold, Diamond and Precious Gemstone jewellery.

Block gold rates by paying 10% advance

Zero deduction on exchange of 916 gold jewellery.

Special buy counters offering jewellery at attractive discounts.

Offer valid across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets.

Offer valid till 13th November, 2023.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 335 showrooms across 11 countries, has announced their much-awaited festive season offers. Adding more sparkle to the numerous celebrations in the season, customers can get assured gold coins with their gold & diamond jewellery purchases. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a stunning array of festive jewellery collections in gold, diamond and precious gems, designed to be an alluring attraction to customers. The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets in the Middle east, Far east, the USA & the UK till the 13th November, 2023.

For every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase worth USD 1,500 customers will get free 1gm Gold Coin and for diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase worth USD 1,000 they will be eligible for ½ gm Gold Coin.

Embracing the spirit of the season, the festive jewellery collection that the brand has unveiled consists of exquisite and unique designs in gold, diamonds & precious gem jewellery that have been carefully curated by considering the varying jewellery preferences that exists amongst their vast customer bases. The special designs have been made available across a wide range of sub-brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz, Ethnix and Divine. Elegant designs crafted in contemporary fashion have also been introduced in the 18K gold category as well. As part of the offer, customers have the opportunity to exchange their old 916 gold jewellery for the latest designs without any loss. Additionally, the brand will also be setting up Special Buy counters at their showrooms, offering incredible discounts on selected jewellery designs.

“The offers that we unveil during the festive season are always looked forward to by our customers. By giving away free gold coins with their festive jewellery purchase, we are ensuring that our vast plethora of customers gets to indulge in their festivities with all the pomp & and vigour they can muster. The attractive offers and the exquisite array of designs that have been made available in our festive jewellery collection is our way of reiterating that Malabar Gold & Diamonds stands by our customers in all their celebrations”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

In light of the gold rate fluctuations, customers can take advantage of the Gold Rate Protection offer provided by Malabar Gold & Diamonds, wherein customers can block the prevailing gold rates by paying just a 10% as advance, valid till the 12th of November. If the gold rate goes up during this period, customers can purchase at the blocked rate and if the rate happens to go down, customers can draw mileage from the lower rate. The Gold Rate Protection offer can be availed by visiting any of Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlet, or online through their mobile app.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of over 335 outlets spread across 11 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, USA & UK. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 21,000 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite jewelry at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

The group also operates MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering trendy and light weight jewellery that represents the independent and the modern woman through its designs and collections.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus area of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.