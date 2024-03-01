Malabar Gold & Diamonds to Launch 10 New Showrooms; with 350 Global Stores by March End

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewelry retailer globally with an extensive retail presence of over 340 showrooms across 13 countries, has announced a massive expansion to their global operations. The jewelry giant is set to launch 10 world-class showrooms which will propel the brand’s global store count to 350 by March 2024. The move will further solidify Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ highly coveted position as the most preferred jewelry retailer in India.

The new showrooms in India will be launched at Latur, Satara & Nagpur in Maharashtra, Kolar & Whitefield in Karnataka, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Vanasthalipuram in Andhra Pradesh, Patiala in Punjab & in Puducherry. While 8 of the new showrooms will be opened in regions where Malabar Gold & Diamonds has already established a robust presence, the new showrooms in Rajasthan & Puducherry will be the brand’s first expansion into these states.

“The great strides achieved by Malabar Gold & Diamonds globally is a matter of great joy not only for us within the organization, but for all jewelry lovers across the 13 countries that we operate in. As we prepare to open 10 new showrooms, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our cherished customers, team members, and other stakeholders for their pivotal role in making this possible. With every new store launch, we are inching closer to our goal of being crowned as the world’s no. 1 jewelry retailer”, commented M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group.

With over 25 exclusive brands and collections that include Gold, Diamonds, Precious Gems, and Platinum jewelry—such as MINE Diamond jewelry, Era uncut diamond jewelry, Divine Indian heritage jewelry, Ethnix handcrafted antique jewelry, Precia precious gem jewelry, and Viraaz royal polki jewelry, among others—the new showrooms will feature an extraordinary selection of designs. Special attention has been paid to the diverse tastes and preferences of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ extensive customer base, ensuring a broad assortment of jewelry suitable for bridal, occasional, and everyday wear will be available to customers.

“Reaching a global store count of 350 marks a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Our influential presence across 13 countries had led to us being recently ranked 19th in the Global Powers of Luxury Goods report published by Deloitte, which further goes on to underscore our prominence in the international luxury retail sector.” commented Mr. KP Abdul Salam, Vice-Chairman of Malabar Group.

“Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently operates 198 world-class jewelry showrooms across all major cities in India. While we take great pride in our widespread presence in the nation’s jewelry landscape, we firmly believe that there is ample room for additional growth. This is particularly evident when considering the potential to offer a transparent, sustainable and distinctive jewelry shopping experience to enthusiasts nationwide.”, commented Asher O, MD-India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“Over the years, we have grown from strength to strength, elevating the famed craftsmanship of Indian jewelry to a global audience and establishing ourselves as one of the biggest advocates of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’ initiative. We are actively pursuing our international expansion, with upcoming showroom openings slated for both existing regions and new countries like New Zealand, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, and Bangladesh.”, said Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has always been at the forefront when it comes to generating employment opportunities. By nurturing a conducive and efficient workplace environment, the organization presently has a workforce comprising over 21,000 individuals from 26 different countries. In pursuit of expanding job prospects, the company is striving to increase its workforce to 100,000 within a span of 3 years.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering responsibly and sustainable sourced jewellery with complete transparency and unparalleled jewelry buying experience with convenience, and customer-friendly policies along with the ‘Malabar Promise’ of incomparable quality and service assurance. Malabar Promise includes a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight and stone charge of the jewelry, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, 100% value on diamond and gold jewelry exchange,100% 916 hallmarked jewelry, responsible sourcing, fair price policy and fair labor practices.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewelry retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of over 340 outlets spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 21,000 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite jewelry at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

Environmental, Social & Governance has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus area of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.