Margaritaville Lake Resort Honors Cultural Traditions of South Asian Weddings

CONROE: Located about an hour north of the Houston area, a lush, tropical oasis on a secluded lakefront awaits – Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. A destination in itself, the resort offers the perfect setting to carry out the time-honored traditions of South Asian weddings.

“Our wide array of venues, amenities, and activities allow us to create an unforgettable wedding weekend experience for the bride, groom, family members, and all of their guests,” said Desiree Tapping, director of catering for Margaritaville Lake Resort. “We understand the uniqueness and traditions of South Asian weddings and offer a level of ‘an all-encompassing destination’ that is impossible to find elsewhere.”

With over 72,000 square feet of event space, the resort can host every wedding festivity– including a welcome dinner, the Mehendi, and Sangeet, as well as separate Vidhi ceremonies for the bride and groom all onsite. In addition, the resort features a private, .75-mile road leading up to the resort entrance, which means there is no need to seek a permit from the city to bring in a horse or elephant for a Baraat. As a lakeside resort, Margaritaville Lake Resort also offers couples of the option of having a Baraat come in on a boat.

“Our various venues lend themselves to support the customs of South Asian weddings. Waterpoint Landing, which overlooks picturesque Lake Conroe is the perfect setting for a Haldi ceremony while our poolside lawn serves as the perfect backdrop for a wedding-weekend lunch event,” said Tapping.

With culinary expertise hailing from South Asia, the resort is able to prepare some Indian cuisine inhouse, including Undhiya and Dhokla from Gujarat, Kashmiri Roganjosh, Amritsari Chole, and Punjabi Tandoori.

Margaritaville Lake Resort also provides numerous ways for the bride and groom and their guests to unwind and enjoy the laidback lake life. Enjoy a round of golf on the resort’s 18-hole, par 71 USGA-certified course, or refresh and renew at the St. Somewhere Spa. There’s also a three-acre water park with waterslides, five swimming pools, a lazy river, and the opportunity to rent a boat and explore Lake Conroe.

“We provide the feel of a destination wedding without the passport,” said Tapping.

Between the various wedding activities and events, the wedding party and their guests can relax and recharge in one of the resort’s all-suite accommodations decorated with a light and airy color palette that channels the lake, sand, and sky. All guest rooms feature separate bedrooms, private balconies, high-end furnishings, and lavish bathrooms with walk-in showers and granite vanities.

While every day is the best day to get married, picking a fun date to tie the knot can make your wedding even more memorable and special. For a limited time, couples who book a wedding celebration over New Year’s Eve (12.31.23) or on next year’s leap year day (2.29.2024) can enjoy a variety of festive enhancements at no additional cost. To learn more about these particular wedding date offers, visit the resort’s webpage: https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-lake-resort-lake-conroe/weddings/wedding-offers/special-wedding-dates.

“We look forward to helping you create the wedding of your dreams and an experience you will never forget, honoring your rich traditions and culture,” said Tapping.