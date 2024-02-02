Masala Radio’s Houston Holi on March 2 – Biggest Holi in USA

HOUSTON: Prepare to immerse yourself in a riot of colors and culture at the much-anticipated Houston Holi Festival of Colors 2024! As one of the largest Holi celebrations in the USA, this event is a testament to Houston’s vibrant Indo-American community (second largest in the US and its commitment to fostering unity amidst diversity. Get ready for an unforgettable experience of joy, music, and togetherness under the Texas sun! The Houston Holi Festival of Colors brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, a cherished tradition rooted in Hindu culture. This year the headliner concert will be ARJUN from the UK, opened by Twi Sisters an amazing sister DJ DUO, along with 7 of the best in the country DJs for non-stop dancing.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 2nd, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, as we gather at the spacious BH Ranch located at 14149 Player St, Houston, TX 77045. Nestled just 15 minutes from Sugar Land on Beltway 8 near W. Fuqua, this venue offers ample parking and green spaces perfect for our grand festivities.

With over 12,000+ attendees each year, this event promises an exhilarating atmosphere filled with music, dance, and, of course, vibrant colors! Indulge in the mouthwatering flavors of Indian street food from our array of vegetarian food booths, serving up authentic delicacies to tantalize your taste buds.

Parenting with Masala Radio, Gujarati Samaj of Houston will stock an exclusive organic color powder booth along with he International Hindi Association (IHA) sourcing a range of water guns allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the spirit of Holi. Revered umbrella organization Hindus of Greater Houston will be featuring interactive games from the team of the soon to open Texas Hindu Campsite.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to title sponsor Elite Minglealong with other esteemed sponsors includingAmir Dodhiya, Ali Sheikhani, Ramji Law Group, Deep Foods, Tara Capital, Bob’s Lounge, Neptune Imports, Cell Pay, Artex Signs & Graphics, Jindal Saw, and George Willy, whose generous support makes this event possible. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with Chirag Patel at the Elite Mingle booth, where you can learn more about the biggest singles convention coming to Houston at the Hilton Americas Sat March 23rd.

Whether you’re a seasoned Holi reveler or experiencing the magic for the first time, the Houston Holi Festival of Colors welcomes one and all. Remember to arrive early to avoid traffic and long lines, and don’t forget to take advantage of group ticket discounts using promo code “MASALA” on HoustonHoli.com or Eventbrite.

As the excitement builds and the countdown to Holi begins, let’s come together as a community to celebrate love, diversity, and togetherness. Join us at the Houston Holi Festival of Colors 2024 for an unforgettable experience that will leave your heart full and your spirit soaring. For more information on tickets, parking, booth rentals, sponsorship opportunities, and performance slots visit houstonholi.com and be a part of this vibrant celebration of unity and diversity!