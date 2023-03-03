Mavla Group Celebrates 393rd Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji

By Rahul Ghag

Mavla Group celebrated the 393rd birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19, 2023 at the energy capital of the world Houston, Texas. The birth anniversary of the great Maratha king Shivaji is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti every year. The founder of the Maratha Kingdom, Shivaji was born in Pune’s Shivneri Fort on this day in 1630.

Mavla group has been celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti for the past 6 years. This year over 600 people from the Greater Houston Area attended the function.

Chief guest Consul Ms. Adesh Sudhir from Indian Consulate of Houston, Vijay Pallod of Hindus of Greater Houston and Kamaljit Singh commenced the function by lighting the auspicious lamp. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Member and guest speaker Dr. Amol Kolhe attended the event on Zoom. He is popular for his role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi TV shows Raja Shivchatrapati and Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Marathi TV series Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. He explained the warfare strategies, democratic values, belief, and administration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Reva Jogdand (Austin High School Naval Junior ROTC cadet) inspired the kids and youth with her journey on being selected to attend the elite 2023 Commander of US Naval Air Forces Flight Academy this summer. There were several cultural activities like singing Powada, Shivaji Maharaj Skit, Dhol Tasha and Lazim, Kids dance, Rangoli, Costume competition and Classical signing during the function. Kids also presented the historical information of 14 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Forts and explained the importance of each fort.

Founding members of Mavla Group Tanaji Dabade, Gajanan Gaikwad, Rahul Ghag and Gurunath Musale shared Mavla Group’s core vision of uniting the Marathi community in the USA with the goal of preserving its cultural and historical heritage. Mavla group has been doing several Charity and social work primarily in Maharashtra and other states of India.