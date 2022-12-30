MD Anderson Foundation Makes Gift of $50,000 to Eternal Gandhi Museum

HOUSTON: Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston (EGMH) is excited to announce a generous gift of $50,000 from M D Anderson Foundation. Our new Museum is so proud to be linked with this legendary Houston institution. With this gift, EGMH has now raised $7.25 million towards a construction budget of $10 million, leaving $ 2.75 million to be raised.

Established in 2002 as a 501c3 entity, EGMH (formerly known as Mahatma Gandhi Library), seeks to establish a cultural and educational place-based initiative to inspire visitors to embrace these timeless values in their own lives. Through the life and work of Gandhi—Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston will be a thriving, vibrant institution aimed at positively impacting the community while creating a sustainable and dynamic economic engine in Houston, one of the most diverse cities in the nation.

The Museum will also highlight various world leaders and their journeys depicting the power of peaceful resistance to settle conflicts nonviolently. By telling the story of Gandhi and the many peace leaders he inspired, EGMH will enrich the lives of all who visit through immersive educational experiences. In today’s divisive political and social climate, no message is more relevant. Gandhi’s message of peace is universal and timeless. Beyond its cultural impact, the EGMH will be an important economic driver, stimulating tourism, jobs, and direct and indirect spending in the local and greater Houston community.