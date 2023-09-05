Meenakshi Temple Hosts Donor Appreciation

PEARLAND: On August 20, Sri Meenakshi Temple Society (MTS) celebrated its Annual Donor Appreciation Banquet at the temple Kalyana Mandapam, in Pearland. This Gala was to recognize, appreciate, and thank all the donors of the “Go Green Solar and Security Enhancement & Beautification Project”.

The GGS-SEB project undertaken by the MTS Board is four-fold. It is designed to reduce power consumption by around 60% and thereby reduce the Temple’s operating costs considerably, enhance the current Security system, build a spectacular archway in front of the main entrance and a smaller one in front of the Rajagopuram, and beautify the temple’s landscape to be more vibrant, enchanting, inviting, and aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

This project, a daunting task in the beginning, with the enthusiastic support of many devotees Meenakshi Temple Hosts Donor Appreciation and generous donors, will soon be completed. The term “Sampurnam”, thus is so fitting, as the theme of the night’s Gala. The Board’s focus at the event as such, was to recognize these donors.

The Chairman of the Board, Vinod Reddy Kaila, welcomed and addressed about 300 guests present and spoke eloquently and expressed his gratitude. He thanked the donors for their generous contributions, without which such a dream would not have come true. Secretary Sriram also gave a summary of all the additional tasks undertaken and completed in the past two years. Treasurer Dr. Alagappan presented a clear financial report about the budget for both initiatives, the total funds collected since project inception in August 2022, the outstanding pledges still to be collected, and how the funds will be expensed.

Dr. Appan, a longtime supporter of MTS, a stalwart, a Godfather to the MTS community, and a leading member of the Fund-raising Committee, had loving words of gratitude for the donors. He emphasized the importance of Seva, that every dollar donated, and every act of service performed, was a step closer to God. He also recognized and thanked the “anonymous” donors for their big hearts.

The beautiful pastel shades and candlelight décor by Houston’s “Touch of Elegance”, was truly a touch of elegance. A lavish and sumptuous dinner was provided by Bombay Brasserie. The grand gala also included a live music concert by Houston’s “Ragas”, who kept the audience on their toes with a variety of nostalgic songs from the

60’s onwards.

A silent Auction throughout the evening also brought in a decent sum to add to the project. All in all, it was gratifying in every way, and it was easy to walk away with a feeling of “Sampurnam”.