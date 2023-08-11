Meet of Two Eminent Chefs for Akshaya Patra

HOUSTON: Akshaya Patra Houston chapter announces a culinary excellence chef Sanjeev Kapoor to collaborate with Akshaya Patra in bringing awareness of lack of nutritious food in government schools across India, Chef Kapoor has been a stalwart supporter of Akshaya Patra and its vision, mission, and mid-day meal programs for over many years.

The luncheon event on Friday September 8, 2023 is at well renowned Indian eatery Kiran’s Restaurant in Houston, owned and operated by Chef Kiran Verma – a staunch supporter of Akshaya Patra. The two eminent Chefs promise to bring to table a delectable Indian Vegetarian Thali lunch that is slated to be one-of-a-kind lunch experience in a cozy ambience.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a secular not-for-profit organization that cooks, transports and serves over 2 million midday meals to government school children in 22,000+ schools across 15 States and 2 Union Territories in India, every day.

The all-vegetarian mid-day nutritious meals prepared by Akshaya Patra are the results of collaborations and guidelines from The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare in India, local and state governments in India and Department of Food Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Children attending government schools come from low-income families who typically make less than $2.00 per day who are unable to afford basic food grains, vegetable, milk etc. needed for a child’s growth. To that end, Akshaya Patra fulfills the need of feeding at least one nutritious meal a day for the entire school year. Poverty in India is still very high, almost 102 million school age children attend the government school and Akshaya Patra is barely reaching 2+M children. Help us reach the goal of feeding 3 million children everyday by 2025.

All donations and ticket sale proceeds are 100% tax deductible.

For a child’s growth and improve learning, a nutritious meal is of utmost importance. Children not hungry at school are more attentive at learning and parents not having to worry about feeding them at least once a day are apt to keep children at school.

Please join us and raise the attendance and learning standards at government schools.

For additional information contact Ashok Shah at 832-518-9938 or Janardan Thakkar at 713-249-4256