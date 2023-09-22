Morocco Earthquake Relief by Houston Community through AFDR

HOUSTON: A powerful earthquake hit Morocco on Sept. 8, killing more than 2,800 people, injuring 6,000+, and 50,000+ homes destroyed making thousands homeless.

The Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR) immediately established on ground Relief efforts with implementing partner Helping Hands for Relief and Development (HHRD) to provide emergency relief to support the affected communities. Two members from HHRD one from Houston and one from Dallas are on ground in Morocco.

HOUSTON: On Saturday, September 16, 2023, the Alliance for Disaster Relief, the Helping Hand for Relief & Development, community members, and media participated at the “Morocco Earthquake Donation Drive” organized by the Arab American Cultural & Community Center (AACCC) and the Moroccan Society of Houston in association with City of Houston and other Houston community partners. Life saving provisions like 4 pallets of blankets and sleeping bags were Gifted by AFDR on this occasion to show solidarity of people of Houston to the people of Morocco.

Present on the occasion were Ali Daher, President of AACCC; Abdel Elkhadiri of Moroccan Society of Houston; Ahmad AL Yasin of Jordanian Association of Houston; Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Yaqoob Shaikh, Mahmood Ahmed, & Siraj Narsi of AFDR; and iLyas Choudry of HHRD.