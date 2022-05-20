Namak Mirch Opening: Dhamaal with Masala

FULSHEAR: The sleepy neighborhoods of FULSHEAR were suddenly awoken to thumping Bollywood music and confetti in the air as Namak Mirch Grocers celebrated their Grand Opening with Masala Radio on Sunday May 15th from 10am to 1pm. Mayor of Fulshear Aron Groff was thrilled to do the ribbon cutting honors. By 9am there was a big line of guests down to the end of the building and the line kept getting longer all afternoon. The owners of Namak Mirch Grocers – Manan Mehta and Mohammad Akram – treated the guests to samosas, jalebis and water to cool themselves in the blazing sun. Akrambhai and Mayor Groff handed out Silver Coins for the first 25 lucky guests. Mayor Groff said “What a crowd! Fulshear is officially the fastest growing city in Texas, and we welcome Namak Mirch to serve our growing South Asian population! Everyone here is laughing, eating, and shopping – this feels like a Festival. Looks like Masala Radio brought out everyone in Fulshear!”

“We soft opened just a few weeks ago, and already we have a WhatsApp group of loyal customers nearing a thousand. There is not an Indian Grocery Store within 5 miles of us; we are so convenient for our customers – Indo-Pak groceries, fresh produce, and Halal meats” said Manan Mehta. The owners are from various parts of India, and have managed to pack in popular items for the surrounding Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and the especially large Telegu & Telegana communities.

The Grand Opening was such a Dhamaal, Sunil T entertained the audience with comedy, random contests, even an impromptu Garba dance in the middle of the store! The colorful tents, ethnic wind dancers, and torans brought out a summer vibe. And of course, the $3.99 Dals and $19.99 Basmati Rice sale is really unheard of in these times of supply shortages! “We wanted to offer some below cost deals to our customers with whom we want to build a long term bond,” said Akram. “Plans are underway already to expand the kitchen offerings and produce.”

Manan Mehta and his lovely wife Farzeen helped check out the long line with a smile. Manan said “I never thought grand opening of our store would be a party, but Masala Radio rocked it. Sunil arrived in a Maharashtra Police car and people were taking pics with the jeep. I want to thank the Mayor, all our partners and families for helping out, and all the people of Fulshear and Katy for coming out. Please keep coming. This store is for you and we promise to keep it super clean, fully stocked, reasonable prices, and smiling staff. Our vegetables are delivered fresh 3 times a week, and all o four meats are farm-fed, 100 organic.”

Namak Mirch is open seven days a week 9AM to 9PM at 4020 FM 1463 Suite # 106-107, Fulshear, TX 77494. (832) 437-7530. Online shopping will be launched in the coming months at namakmirchgrocers.com.