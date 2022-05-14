New Art Gallery in Sugar Land by Gopal Seyn

HOUSTON: Gopaal Seyn, eminent Indian-American artist residing in Houston, Texas, welcomed residents of Houston to his new art Gallery in Sugar Land on April 25,2022. Guests came and saw his artwork, had a glass of wine, soocialized and immersed themselves in beautiful pieces of art.

This is an unique art Gallery as it promotes Indian Art not to be seen anywhere else in the US as such. To view his art, kindly make an appointment or visit us at www.redbluearts.com

In 2018, Seyn was invited to join a Trade Mission to India, led by Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, where he painted for a live audience and his artwork was showcased in famous art galleries in India.

In 2019 he created a portrait of George HW Bush which was accepted by Neil Bush on President’s Day. He has also created a portrait of Bob McNair, owner of Texans, which has been accepted by the McNair Foundation to be displayed in their lobby.

His portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, created in 2019, is a permanent fixture at the Indian Consulate in Houston. Seyn presented his portrait of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Howdy Modi Committee Chair Jugal Malani at

the Partnership’s Q4 International Trade Development Committee meeting to mark the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Houston. The event was the largest gathering of the Indian diaspora outside of India in history with

some 55,000 attending. Seyn was launched by Emami Chisel Art as the first International Artist for a two-month long solo art show in Kolkata, India. (2016) He was the Artist of the Month (Nov) at the Artist’s Alliance of Sugarland and was recognized and awarded for his works at the Sugarland Area Artist 2010 Convention. He was also selected to exhibit his work at the San Marcos Walker Art Gallery and Zen Gallery in Galleria, Houston.

In 2007 Seyn was recognized and awarded for his contribution to Indian Art by Sanskriti Art Association. Seyn paints with a flurry of colors and goes into meticulous detail using a broad range of styles and medium depicting human beauty, especially the female form in an explicit and large spectrum of emotions. He loves to portray these emotions using abstract as his mode of portraying real-life issues. His exquisite works sometimes create a disquieting clarity from his well-expressed subjects aided with familiar objects, which gives his work a sense of scale,

meaning and proportion.