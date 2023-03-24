North South Regional Contests Help Underprivileged Children in India

HOUSTON: North South Foundation is conducting its 2023 Houston regional contests on April 22 and 23, 2023 at the University of Houston Campus. North South Foundation promotes excellence in human endeavor by organizing Educational Contests for the kids in USA. Children who consistently participate in these contests have excelled in national level contests such as Science Olympiad, Scripps National Spelling Bee, National Geographic – Geography bee, MathCounts for more than a decade.

North South Foundation is a volunteer run organization. Proceeds from these contests are used for giving scholarships to brilliant but the most needy students in India entering colleges, regardless of religion, gender, caste or creed. North South Foundation Strives to help people achieve success by giving hope to those who may have none. The foundation has done that for over 25 years helping more than 20,000 students achieve their higher education dreams.

The Regional contests will be held for Math, Science, Spelling, Vocabulary, Geography, Computer Science and Public speaking at various grade levels. The top rankers at these regional contests will have a chance to qualify for the national finals in fall 2023.

North South foundation contests are open to people of all ethnicity and is not restricted to children of Indian origin. We seek help spreading the word around regarding the contests and the good work that North South Foundation does in helping under privilege students achieve their dreams.

Registrations close on April 9, 2023. So, hurry and register your children for these contests. For registration please visit – https://northsouth.org/public/USContests/RegionalContests

Parents and children are often impressed by the camaraderie with which the contests are conducted. They often comment that their children had a lot of fun interacting with other contestants in a way that they felt no pressure of the competitions. Parents have also given feedback that the energy at the contests is very inspiring for the children which makes them attend these contests year after year.

At North South foundation we believe every child is a winner.

Give your child the opportunity to learn, grow & succeed by registering them for a contest today!

For more information on North South Foundation please visit – https://northsouth.org