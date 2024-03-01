Oilfield Veteran Returns as VP Sales at American Completion Tools

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: As a veteran of the oilfield world where knowledge of drilling and transporting petrochemicals is crucial to a successful project, Tapan “TJ” Sinha has developed a strong reputation over the past 50 years in delivering the right technology when it is needed.

TJ has worked at several prominent firms and has even ventured out on his own for a few years. Now, he is returning as Vice President of Sales at American Completion Tools, where he had been able to secure the Presidential Export Award from the US Department of Commerce during his previous stint with the firm.

TJ graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree, following up with an MBA from the Thunderbird, Global School of International Management at Arizona State University). TJ worked with Texas Instruments, Worldwide Oilfield Machine, American Block Manufacturing, American Completion Tools, and the SARA Group before starting up Dartex Industries. At American Block Manufacturing, he built up sales worldwide which landed the firm the Jesse Jones award for export excellence.

American Completion Tools (part of the Parveen Group of India) is one of the oldest manufacturers of oilfield equipment. ACT now manufactures in Texas, Düsseldorf, and India. Worldwide stock and sales are handled in their new building at 1255 Grand Plaza Drive in Houston, with stocking points in Dubai, Nisku, and Jakarta. Some of ACT’s major clients include Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and Schlumberger.

Prabhat Kumar, Director of ACT, has been a pioneer in the oil patch, monitoring marketing strategy, and new product development with a team of professionals, enhancing the sales of the company, and increasing market share.

ACT has advanced numerically controlled machining centers located in Burleson, Texas (20 minutes south of Fort Worth) on Interstate 35W and can offer a wide range of products from cast iron bridges, cement retainers, service tools, and gas lift, to flow iron products. ACT designs and manufactures completion, service tools, and flow control tools such as drillable Bridge Plugs, Frac Plugs, and Cement Retainers.

American Completion Tools will display its full product line – which includes flow line, completion, equipment and custom fabrication – at the 2024 OTC from May 6 through 9 at NRG Park.