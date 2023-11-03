Outstanding Philanthropist Award for Pakistani-American S. Javaid Anwar

HOUSTON: Prominent Pakistani American S. Javaid Anwar received “Outstanding International Philanthropist Award” from the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston, at their 25th Annual Jesse H. Jones Award Luncheon. Former President George W. Bush presented the award at a special ceremony held at the Presidential Reception. He was nominated for this prestigious recognition on his international impact, exceptional leadership, and outstanding contributions to Houston’s international spirit for over 25 years.

While announcing the award, World Affairs Council CEO Maryanne Maldonado paid huge tribute to Mr. Anwar. In a statement the World Affairs Council called S. Javaid Anwar, a testament to the relationship between diplomacy and philanthropy, he represents a life-long mission of dedication and service. In Texas, his contributions have touched on a variety of initiatives such as education, through his support of the University of Texas and serving as a board member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. After Hurricane Harvey, Mr. Anwar generously contributed to the Greater Houston community in its efforts to rebuild. Several of his philanthropic works speak about his ground-breaking efforts in improving the community.

President Bush also praised Mr. Anwar’s generosity, which he demonstrates as an incredible example of citizenship & leadership, and said that’s why he has painted and featured him in his book “Out of Many, One”.

The largest ever this year’s Annual Event also featured President, Geoge W. Bush Talk; International Citizen of the Year Linda DuCharme-President of Exxon Mobil; Global Education, and Institutional Leadership Honoree Renu Khator- President of the University of Houston System; and 25 Global Leaders of Influence Honorees.

The grand Luncheon was attended by over 900 prominent leaders in Business, Education, Finance, World Affairs, City Officials with Mayor Sylvester Turner, several Consul General’s including Muhammad Aftab Choudhry of Pakistan, Shafi Alotaibi of Saudi Arabia, Saeed Almheiri of UAE, Tamador Al Thani of Qatar, Ryan Anwar, Attorney Nomi Husain, Dr. Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President of Houston Karachi Sister City Association, Jamal Bafagih, and several corporate leaders and Government officials.

At the Luncheon all attendees received a copy of the Book “Out of Many, One” signed by President George W. Bush and gifted by S. Javaid Anwar.