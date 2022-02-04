“Papaji” Bechardas Thakkar, 89, Passes: A Pioneer of Little India

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: Bechardas Thakkar was the owner and the president of East West International Inc. on Hillcroft Ave. in Houston.

He left his human body for his onward Journey on January 19, 2022. His funeral service was held at Sugar Land Mortuary, Sugar Land on January 25, 2022. His family members, friends and well-wishers attended to pay tribute to this remarkable individual who was loved and respected by all.

Bechardas was born in Anjar, Kutch, India and spent his childhood and early life in Mumbai. He came to the U.S.A. in the a early 80’s and started 220 Volt appliances and electronics business followed by additional businesses.

The life of Bechardas Thakkar remains as a beacon of inspiration for all of us. He lived a down to earth, very simple and honest life. He was a man with integrity, vision, character and with a strong devotion to his family.

His wife Laxmiben Thakkar – affectionately known to all as Mummy or Maaji to many in Houston – was the founder of Shri Jalaram Saibaba Temple at Hillcroft Ave. and in Sugar Land. with full support from Bechardas Thakkar – who was also affectionately known as Papaji.

Bechardas had gone to California to visit his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. However due to medical problems, he had to be hospitalized and subsequently, he passed away.

His sons Anilbhai, Pankajbhai, daughters Jyotiben and Pratimaben provided utmost care till the last moments of his life. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the medical personnel for their wonderful care whenever needed.

They also appreciate and thank all their friends who were of enormous help during the final difficult period. The family is very thankful to all those who attended the funeral service.

Special thanks to Darshak Thackar who provided the music and bhajans and Mukund Gandhi for organizing the memorial event.

Many thanks to all the family, friends and those who were close to Papaji and Maji for their love and support throughout the years. Thanks to all the media for making announcements of Papaji’s passing.