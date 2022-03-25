Pearland Cricket Club Inaugurates New Ground

PEARLAND: City of Pearland inaugurated state of the art Cricket turf ground at The sports complex at Shadow Creek Ranch on March 13th 2022. PCC board president Sam Kannappan, secretary Dr. Ganesh Rajamani and treasurer Sargunan Kaliappan conducted tournaments in various categories including Men, Women, and Youth teams in the morning segments. USA cricket representatives Tim Lowell and Jamie Lloyd conducted Cricket 101, youth cricket training program by Vijay Atti and the evening games with stadium lights were organized by Karthik Datta as part of the whole day fun filled activities.

Consulate General of India assisted with preparation of publicity material as part of the India’s 75th Independence celebrations. Consul Mr. Sandeep Chaudhary presented trophies to the teams organized by Pearland Cricket club while Pearland city Mayor Kevin Cole presented trophies to the teams for the afternoon segment. Visual treat of cultural entertainment program conducted by Pinky Modi, YUVA Bollywood dance and snacks were sponsored by Mr. James Eapan of AB World Food Market. The whole event was very well coordinated by the Pearland Parks and Recreation officials Mr. Brandon Torres and Kevin Carter. Photography and video coverage provided by Mr. Perumal Annamalai.