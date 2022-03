Pearland Cricket Club to Inaugurate Two Lighted Cricket Fields

PEARLAND: The Pearland Cricket Club has announced the grand opening of two lighted cricket fields in Pearland on Sunday, March 13 at Sports Complex at Shadow Creek Ranch in Pearland.

Consul General of India Hon Aseem Mahajan and Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole will speak at 5 pm. Teams play from 9 am.

Please contact Mr. Ganesh Rajamani, Secretary, PCC (832 922 0103) to get further details.