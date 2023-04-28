Pratham is Relaunching its Youth Summer Leadership Program

Pratham USA is relaunching its Pratham Youth Summer Leadership Program in India this summer following a hiatus caused by the pandemic. Established in 2018, the Pratham Youth Summer Leadership Program is a two-week immersive program that combines community service and cultural immersion at the ‘Pratham Arora Centre for Education’ near Aurangabad, India. This year’s program will run from July 23 to August 4, 2023.

Open to young people between the ages of 16-19, the program will take place from July 23 to August 4, 2023. Spots are limited, so apply early to avoid disappointment. Applications will be accepted until May 1.

If you’d like more specific information, please write to our team at youthleaders@prathamusa.org.