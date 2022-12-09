Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Indore, Jan. 8-10, 2022

INDORE: January 9 commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India in 1915. To mark this day, the tradition of celebrating Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) started in 2003.

Since 2015, under a revised format, PBD Convention has been organised once every two years. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conventions have been organised till date. 16th PBD was conducted in a virtual setting with the theme “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat” in 2021 during the pandemic.

The 17th PBD Convention will be held from 8 – 10 January 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The theme of the 17th PBD is “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal”.

DAY 01 08 JANUARY 2023, SUNDAY

Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Plenary Session I: Role of Diaspora Youth in Innovations and new Technologies

Lunch hosted by Hon’ble Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports

Programme by State of Madhya Pradesh

Cultural Programme

Dinner hosted by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

DAY 02 09 JANUARY 2023, MONDAY

Inauguration of 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023

PBD Inaugural Session

Lunch hosted by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India

Plenary Session II: Role of Indian Diaspora in promoting Indian Healthcare Eco-system in Amrit Kaal: Vision @2047

Plenary Session III: Leveraging the soft power of India – Goodwill through craft, cuisine & creativity

Cultural Programme

Dinner hosted by Hon’ble Minister for External Affairs

DAY 03 10 JANUARY 2023, TUESDAY

Plenary Session IV: Enabling global mobility of Indian workforce – Role of Indian Diaspora

Plenary Session V: Harnessing the potential of women diaspora entrepreneurs towards an inclusive approach to nation building

Lunch hosted by Hon’ble Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Valedictory Session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards Ceremony

17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention concludes

Dinner hosted by President, ICCR