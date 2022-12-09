Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Indore, Jan. 8-10, 2022
INDORE: January 9 commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India in 1915. To mark this day, the tradition of celebrating Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) started in 2003.
Since 2015, under a revised format, PBD Convention has been organised once every two years. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conventions have been organised till date. 16th PBD was conducted in a virtual setting with the theme “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat” in 2021 during the pandemic.
The 17th PBD Convention will be held from 8 – 10 January 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The theme of the 17th PBD is “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal”.
DAY 01 08 JANUARY 2023, SUNDAY
Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Plenary Session I: Role of Diaspora Youth in Innovations and new Technologies
Lunch hosted by Hon’ble Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports
Programme by State of Madhya Pradesh
Cultural Programme
Dinner hosted by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh
DAY 02 09 JANUARY 2023, MONDAY
Inauguration of 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023
PBD Inaugural Session
Lunch hosted by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India
Plenary Session II: Role of Indian Diaspora in promoting Indian Healthcare Eco-system in Amrit Kaal: Vision @2047
Plenary Session III: Leveraging the soft power of India – Goodwill through craft, cuisine & creativity
Cultural Programme
Dinner hosted by Hon’ble Minister for External Affairs
DAY 03 10 JANUARY 2023, TUESDAY
Plenary Session IV: Enabling global mobility of Indian workforce – Role of Indian Diaspora
Plenary Session V: Harnessing the potential of women diaspora entrepreneurs towards an inclusive approach to nation building
Lunch hosted by Hon’ble Governor of Madhya Pradesh
Valedictory Session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards Ceremony
17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention concludes
Dinner hosted by President, ICCR